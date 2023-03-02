DigiShares announces the launch of its own Security Token Offering – available to non-US investors and US accredited investors

DigiShares is kicking off its Series A capital raise today. The raise is taking the form of a Security Token Offering (STO). The tokens will be minted on the Ethereum chain. Investors will be able to purchase ERC-1404 security tokens representing ownership in DigiShares’ Delaware Corporation.

DigiShares will use its own white-label tokenization platform to support its STO. DigiShares is considering how to enable trading for investors after the 12 month regulatory lock up period has passed.

The company is opening its STO to US accredited investors and non-US investors under the Reg D 506 (c) and Reg S exemptions.

DigiShares has emerged over the past few years as one of the leading platforms for the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA). Its tech stack is used by approx. 100 clients worldwide, mainly in the Real Estate sector. The company is well positioned to become the go-to, Shopify-like platform that RWA developers, owners, funds and investment portals will use as a gateway to the blockchain ecosystem.

The objective of the raise is to hire staff to continue to add new functionalities and integrations to the platform, expand the sales team, execute the marketing strategy on a larger scale and accelerate the creation of the first regulated decentralized exchange for real estate security tokens, RealEstate.Exchange. The raise target is $5M.

DigiShares CEO, Claus Skaaning stated: “Instead of going the traditional route of seeking VC funds, we wish to enable our community to own a part of our company and grow together with them. We also don’t want our investors to be locked in for years. Finally, we want to enable non-US citizens to avoid international transaction fees by accepting USDC. In short, we want to benefit from our own product and the blockchain ecosystem, which are leading to democratization, liquidity optionality and frictionless payments. On a separate note, it has been a great experience putting ourselves in the shoes of our clients and using our own tech stack to conduct our STO!”

DigiShares is one of the leading providers of white-label tokenization platforms for real world assets, combining smart contract creation, investor onboarding, cap table management, and peer-to-peer trading in an end-to-end solution. With DigiShares, real asset owners and fund managers can automate processes, more easily fractionalize ownership and democratize access, and increase liquidity through the built-in bulletin board or external exchanges.

https://www.digishares.io/invest