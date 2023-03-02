Serene Investment Management Acquires Nexsan and Announces Goal to Grow the Global Leader’s Core Offering of High-Performing and Cost-Effective Data Storage Solutions

Under New Management, Nexsan Looks to Accelerate Growth and Value Delivery Well into the Future…

Serene Investment Management announced the acquisition of Nexsan, a StorCentric company that has been delivering highly-reliable, cost-effective data storage solutions to serve specific use cases and business demands for over 20 years.

With the acquisition, Serene has restructured the management of StorCentric’s companies which includes Nexsan. They have assembled a team of experienced technology executives to manage the business and continue to deliver value in the marketplace through marquee Nexsan enterprise storage products that include Unity, E-Series, BEAST Elite, and Assureon Data Vault.

“We’re extremely excited about Serene Investment’s acquisition of Nexsan and the entire StorCentric family of companies,” explains Dan Shimmerman, Nexsan CEO. “Serene’s new ownership has provided vital capital that positions Nexsan for continuous growth and success. Our focus on innovating and delivering reliable, cost-effective, and high-performing data storage solutions for enterprise businesses is now stronger than ever.”

As part of the acquisition, Serene has retained experienced and talented Nexsan professionals to maintain key institutional knowledge and ensure a seamless change in ownership. At the forefront of the new management is the commitment to continue servicing all of Nexsan’s customers, end-users, partners, and vendors.

Nexsan® is a global leader in enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a reputation for delivering the most highly reliable, secure and cost-effective storage, while always remaining agile in order to continuously deliver purpose-built storage and data management solutions that meet complex and everchanging IT, business and budgetary requirements. Nexsan’s patented technology is ideal for a variety of use cases including Financial, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government, Military, Law Enforcement, Education, Media and Entertainment and Call Centers. For further information, please visit: www.nexsan.com.

StorCentric provides world-class, award-winning, and data security-focused data management solutions. The company has shipped over 1 million storage solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, high-performance and expandability. For further information, please visit: www.storcentric.com.