Tones of Beauty launches 30 June at Excel, London – UK’s only professional trade show for multicultural beauty

Tones of Beauty is a new professional trade show uniquely dedicated to the multicultural beauty sector. Taking place at Excel London from June 30 to July 1 2025, the expo is the only one of its kind in Europe.

It will bring together more than 4,000 beauty and hair professionals with an interest in providing beauty products and services to the UK’s 12 million people of Black, Asian or mixed heritage.*

With over 150 exhibitors from around the world, Tones of Beauty is an ideal opportunity for manufacturers, suppliers, importers and distributors to connect with retailers, beauticians, hair professionals, barbers, salon and spa owners, department chain store buyers, and other beauty stakeholders.

Beauty and hair professionals will also be able to hone their skills and expertise with an accredited conference running alongside the exhibition as well as demonstrations, seminars and hands-on experiences on offer.

The show is being launched by BtoB Events. Based in Coventry, it has developed a diverse portfolio of international trade shows since 2018 and includes Beauty West Africa among it, the largest trade event for beauty and hair professionals in Africa as a whole.

“Inspired by our success with our Nigeria show, we are delighted to be launching Tones of Beauty in the UK as we believe it will help address an unmet need. Research** shows how under-represented multicultural beauty products are in the marketplace here,” says Lola Maja, Head of Education for the Tones of Beauty Conference.

“The UK’s multicultural health and beauty market is potentially worth more than £2.7 billion but nearly 4 in 10 Black female shoppers have reported difficulty in finding the cosmetics and skincare they want. Multi-ethnic consumers are also having to spend disproportionately more on beauty and personal care items, often because these products are only available in a limited number of specialist shops.

“Tones of Beauty will showcase the amazing and vast range of multicultural beauty and hair products to a wider audience to help consumers access the products that they want. Visitors will also appreciate being able to learn new techniques and sample products with the wide range of talks and demonstrations that will be on show.”

The accredited Tones of Beauty Conference will run on three stages looking at innovative approaches and trends in the industry, how to build businesses and showcasing products and developments. It has been developed with the help of Lola Maja, a celebrated beauty and film industry professional with over 30 years of experience and named one of the ‘Top 100 Inspiring Women in Nigeria’ and a recipient of the ‘Lifetime Achievement for Contribution to The Industry’ award.

“We know how beneficial interactive opportunities like this are for networking and developing business connections,” says Jamie Hill, Managing Director and Founding Partner of BtoB Events. “Our exhibitors want to build their customer base, and retailers and professionals are keen to offer the latest products and best advice for their clients.

“Tones of Beauty is a unique opportunity in the UK and European beauty sector to focus on what matters to a sizeable sector of the population that has often felt overlooked and is seeking more choice and affordability online and on the high street.”

Businesses wanting to find out more about exhibiting at Tones of Beauty and sponsorship opportunities should contact Brad Smith, the Exhibition Manager via Brad.smith@btob-events.com or by phone on +44 2476158098, or visit the Tones of Beauty website at https://tonesofbeautyexpo.com/home.

To speed up entry to the show, visitors should pre-register at: http://tonesofbeautyexpo.com/Pre-registration?utm_source=press&utm_medium=visprom

Entry will be free but please be aware the event is for trade professionals only and access is strictly prohibited for children under the age of 16.

Tones of Beauty Expo 2025 is the premier multicultural beauty showcase dedicated to celebrating and elevating diverse beauty across all shades, hair textures, and cultural expressions. As a trailblazing platform, Tones of Beauty brings together innovative brands, beauty professionals, influencers, and consumers to spotlight inclusive products, trends, and industry leaders. Through immersive experiences, live demonstrations, and expert panels, the expo champions representation and sets the standard for what beauty looks like today. For more information, visit www.tonesofbeautyexpo.com or follow us @TonesOfBeautyExpo, @tones.of.beauty.uk, and @tones-of-beauty-uk on socials.

* Based on the 2021 Census in England and Wales (https://www.ethnicity-facts-figures.service.gov.uk/uk-population-by-ethnicity/national-and-regional-populations/regional-ethnic-diversity/latest/), 2022 Census in Scotland (https://www.scotlandscensus.gov.uk/2022-results/scotland-s-census-2022-ethnic-group-national-identity-language-and-religion/) and latest ONS UK population estimates of mid-2023 (https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/populationestimates/bulletins/annualmidyearpopulationestimates/mid2023)

** The Black Pound Report 2022 (https://www.lydiaamoah.com/the-black-pound-report)

Tones of Beauty (https://tonesofbeautyexpo.com/home) is the UK’s only professional trade show dedicated to multicultural beauty.

It takes place on Monday 30th June and Tuesday 1st July 2025 at Excel London.

To speak to Jamie Hill, Brad Smith or Lola Maja, contact Tasha Raymond, Marketing Manager at BtoB Events Ltd via WhatsApp: +44 7777 468783 or natasha.raymond@btob-events.com

Tones of Beauty partners and supporters include:

Partners:

Official beauty intelligence partner:

Media partners:

Supporters:

Member of:

BtoB Events (https://btob-events.com/) is one of the world’s fastest growing exhibition and events companies. With the management team’s extensive background in global FTSE 100 corporations, we’ve tailored the systems of multinational businesses to align with our own size and requirements.

Our expertise includes organising some of Africa’s largest industry-specific expos, in addition to hosting trade shows in the UK and country trade delegation events. We won the Best Indy Operations Team in the 2024 Indy Expo & Awards

Our portfolio includes: