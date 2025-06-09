Unique multicultural beauty trade expo expects 4,000 visitors

Opening on Monday 30th June at the Excel London, the expo anticipates more than 4,000 beauty and hair professionals and retailers with an interest in providing beauty products and services to the UK’s 12 million people of Black, Asian or mixed heritage.

Tones of Beauty, the UK’s only trade exhibition and conference dedicated to multicultural beauty, will launch with more than 200 exhibitors from around the world. Opening on Monday 30th June at the Excel London, the expo anticipates more than 4,000 beauty and hair professionals and retailers with an interest in providing beauty products and services to the UK’s 12 million people of Black, Asian or mixed heritage.

Thousands of cosmetics, hair products and other beauty items from more than 50 countries, many of them making their debut in the UK, will be of interest to those supplying products and services to a market potentially worth more than £2.7 billion. Tones of Beauty is the UK’s largest showcase for multicultural beauty brands and will offer unparalleled access to key decision-makers in the industry.

Buyers from many major British retailers have confirmed they will be heading to the two-day event. Vendors such as Beauty Bay, Boots, Superdrug, TK Maxx, QVC, Fenwick, John Lewis and Partners, TJX Europe, Tesco, and many more have registered as VIP buyers.

The event should appeal right across the beauty industry, allowing manufacturers, suppliers, importers and distributors to connect with retailers, beauticians, hairdressers and barbers, salon and spa owners, makeup artists, department chain store buyers, and other beauty stakeholders.

Tones of Beauty is being launched by BtoB Events Ltd, the Coventry-based events company that launched and operates Africa’s largest beauty trade event, Beauty West Africa, taking place annually in Lagos, Nigeria, since 2018. Jamie Hill, Managing Director at BtoB Events, has been keen to use the expertise and business relationships built up in West Africa to launch a UK event, which has the potential to be Europe’s largest multicultural beauty trade show.

“We know from the Black Pound Report** that nearly 4 in 10 Black female shoppers have difficulty in finding the cosmetics and skincare they want. Multi-ethnic consumers are also having to spend disproportionately more on beauty and personal care items, often because these products are only available in a limited number of specialist shops,” says Jamie. “Tones of Beauty will showcase the amazing and vast range of multicultural beauty and hair products to a wider audience to help consumers access the products that they want. Visitors will also appreciate being able to learn new techniques and sample products with the wide range of talks and demonstrations that will be on show.”

As part of the highly anticipated exhibitor line-up, many international brands are using the expo as their UK launch platform. One such brand is Lola From Rio, a Brazilian-born label focused on vibrant, vegan, cruelty-free haircare. “We’re incredibly proud to announce that Lola From Rio is making its grand entrance into the UK at one of the most important events in the multicultural beauty industry – the Tones of Beauty Expo 2025!” said Aryane Alegria from Lola Cosmetics, Portugal. “For us, there couldn’t be a more meaningful stage to introduce our brand to the UK. This isn’t just about great products — it’s about identity, empowerment, and joy.”

The event also features strong representation from the African continent. “South African beauty brands will soon take the global stage in London, offering a powerful blend of cultural richness and innovative beauty products,” commented Mariette Van Rooyen, from the Cosmetic Export Council of South Africa (CECOSA). “Visitors can expect a dynamic range of inclusive, high-performance beauty solutions designed for the global, multicultural consumer—crafted with care, rooted in heritage, and inspired by the future.”

Part of the attraction to bring in visitors is a multi-strand conference taking place across three stages and arenas in the expo and featuring more than 70 industry experts. The programme has been developed by Lola Maja, a celebrated beauty and film industry professional with over 30 years of experience. She was named one of the ‘Top 100 Inspiring Women in Nigeria’ and is a recipient of the ‘Lifetime Achievement for Contribution to The Industry’ award.

“We are delighted Lola has secured such a wide line-up of speakers and such an interesting and entertaining range of topics,” says Jamie. “In addition to finding out about trends and developments in the industry, there will even be a ‘Tones Den’ where SMEs will be pitching their products in front of a distinguished panel hosted by The Beauty Reports.”

Industry bodies have also embraced the new event. “We’re thrilled to be part of Tones of Beauty—a new and much-needed show that celebrates diversity and champions the beauty industry,” said Caroline Larissey, Chief Executive of the National Hair & Beauty Federation. “Revealing the Top 50 Beauty Influencers live at the event gives us an exciting opportunity to spotlight the talent, creativity, and influence shaping beauty today.”

To speed up entry to the show, visitors should pre-register at https://tonesofbeautyexpo.com/Pre-registration/. Entry will be free, but please be aware the event is for trade professionals only and access is strictly prohibited for children under the age of 16. Please note that due to high demand, tickets will cost £35 after 20th June – so now’s the perfect time to secure your free spot.

Tones of Beauty Expo 2025 is the premier multicultural beauty showcase dedicated to celebrating and elevating diverse beauty across all shades, hair textures, and cultural expressions. As a trailblazing platform, Tones of Beauty brings together innovative brands, beauty professionals, influencers, and consumers to spotlight inclusive products, trends, and industry leaders. Through immersive experiences, live demonstrations, and expert panels, the expo champions representation and sets the standard for what beauty looks like today. For more information, visit www.tonesofbeautyexpo.com or follow us @TonesOfBeautyExpo, @tones.of.beauty.uk, and @tones-of-beauty-uk on socials.

* Based on the 2021 Census in England and Wales (https://www.ethnicity-facts-figures.service.gov.uk/uk-population-by-ethnicity/national-and-regional-populations/regional-ethnic-diversity/latest/), 2022 Census in Scotland (https://www.scotlandscensus.gov.uk/2022-results/scotland-s-census-2022-ethnic-group-national-identity-language-and-religion/) and latest ONS UK population estimates of mid-2023 (https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/populationestimates/bulletins/annualmidyearpopulationestimates/mid2023) ** The Black Pound Report 2022 (https://www.lydiaamoah.com/the-black-pound-report).

Tones of Beauty (https://tonesofbeautyexpo.com/home) is the UK’s only professional trade show dedicated to multicultural beauty. It takes place on Monday 30th June and Tuesday 1st July 2025 at Excel London.

