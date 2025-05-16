New Visa challenges at the US Embassy in London

Global Immigration Partners (Washington, D.C.) Advises E-2 Visa Applicants on New Interview Challenges at U.S. Embassy in London…

Global Immigration Partners, a premier immigration law firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., is issuing important guidance for foreign investors and entrepreneurs applying for E-2 visas through the U.S. Embassy in London. Recent procedural shifts at the Embassy have made the process more demanding and unpredictable, requiring applicants to prepare more thoroughly than in years past.

The E-2 visa allows nationals of treaty countries to live and work in the United States based on a substantial investment in a U.S. business. Historically, London has been a popular post for E-2 applicants, known for efficient interviews and predictable outcomes. However, applicants and legal practitioners are now reporting a sharp increase in interview length, scrutiny, and denials under INA Section 214(b).

While the underlying law and regulations governing E-2 visas have not changed, consular officers at the U.S. Embassy in London have implemented several procedural adjustments that are having a significant impact on applicants.

Key Changes Include:

More Intensive Interviews: Interviews now last up to 30 minutes and include detailed questions about business plans, U.S. operations, financials, and the necessity of the applicant’s role in the company.

No Dedicated E Visa Officer: Applications are handled by a rotating pool of consular officers, leading to potential inconsistencies in interview outcomes.

Reduced Privacy and Increased Pressure: E-2 interviews are now conducted in the same area as Visa Control Unit cases, which typically involve applicants with criminal or admissibility issues.

Increased Application Scrutiny: Officers appear to be applying a “Buy American, Hire American” framework, often questioning why a U.S. citizen could not perform the proposed job.

“These changes have transformed the E-2 visa interview from a brief formality into a highly detailed and sometimes unpredictable process,” said a spokesperson for Global Immigration Partners. “Applicants must now be prepared to clearly explain their investment, their business model, and their strategic importance to the U.S. enterprise.”

Global Immigration Partners recommends that E-2 applicants:

Work closely with experienced legal counsel to ensure the application is accurate, complete, and compelling.

Prepare for in-depth interviews by rehearsing key details about business operations, financials, and their role in the company.

Organise and present strong supporting documentation, including business plans, financial records, and personnel charts.

Be ready to discuss the nonimmigrant nature of the E-2 visa and demonstrate ties to their home country.

