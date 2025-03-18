machineMD Secures Topcon Healthcare, Inc. as Lead Investor to Advance Neurodiagnostics

machineMD, an award-winning medical device company at the forefront of neurodiagnostic innovation, today announced a strategic investment from Topcon Healthcare, Inc., a global leader in robotic diagnostics and digital solutions. This partnership aligns with Topcon Healthcare’s mission to deliver Healthcare from the Eye™, enhancing access to high- quality care while optimizing healthcare costs.

Founded with a vision to enable faster, more accurate, and earlier diagnoses of neurological disorders, machineMD is pioneering oculometric analysis to assess brain function with precision. By leveraging neurodiagnostic expertise, the company is developing solutions that support individuals affected by conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease.

“Topcon Healthcare and machineMD share a bold ambition to shape the future of neurodiagnostics—making it more accessible, scalable, and data-driven,” said Dominic Senn, CEO and Co-founder of machineMD. “With the backing of forward-thinking partners like Topcon Healthcare and our expanding network of clinical experts, we are accelerating our journey to establishing neurodiagnostics as the standard of care—ultimately improving millions of lives.”

Topcon Healthcare’s pioneering initiative, Healthcare from the Eye, utilizes ocular data to identify ocular, systemic, or neurological disease in a coordinated care system that includes eyecare providers, primary care providers, and specialty care providers using secure and responsible technology. Through this partnership, machineMD’s neurodiagnostic capabilities will be integrated into Topcon Healthcare’s multimodal retinal imaging technologies, unlocking faster, cost-effective pathways for neurological disease detection and management.

Unlocking Synergies and Scaling Impact

machineMD’s flagship product, neos®, leverages VR technology and gamified visual stimuli to capture precise oculomotor and pupillometric data. Already in clinical use across Switzerland and the USA, neos is streamlining workflows, paving the way for scalable and reimbursable neurodiagnostics.

Ali Tafreshi, CEO and President of Topcon Healthcare, Inc., stated: “Our investment in machineMD reflects our commitment to expanding ocular-based diagnostics into the realm of neurological diseases. machineMD’s expertise and cutting-edge technology will enable more precise and earlier diagnoses, ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

By combining machineMD’s neurodiagnostic functional biomarkers with Topcon Healthcare’s multimodal retinal imaging-based biomarkers, the partnership will enhance clinical decision-making and patient management. Delivering these innovations through the Harmony cloud- based platform will create a seamless digital ecosystem for ocular and neurological diagnostics, empowering healthcare professionals with integrated data-driven insights.

Together, Topcon Healthcare and machineMD are ushering in a new era of predictive, preventive, and personalized medicine for neurological and systemic diseases—driving earlier intervention, optimized healthcare utilization, and improved patient outcomes worldwide.

machineMD is a medical device company, headquartered in Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Boston, USA, that is innovating at the intersection of neuroscience and ophthalmology. The company’s mission is to radically improve the measurement of brain function, with a vision for a world where people receive an accurate, fast, and early diagnosis of brain disorders www.machineMD.com

Topcon Healthcare, Inc. is part of Topcon Corporation. We are a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions whose vision is to improve access and quality of healthcare while decreasing the cost of care. To achieve this vision, we created Healthcare from the Eye™, the strategy of applying AI models to imaging data from the eye to facilitate earlier detection and better management of disease. Healthcare from the Eye is powered by Harmony®, a cloud-based, vendor-inclusive digital health information platform enabling a connected care ecosystem.