The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has lost a dedicated and experienced doctor due to what he describes as an orchestrated campaign of harassment by pro-Israel advocacy groups. Dr. Nadim Crow (Haddadin), a British-Jordanian medical professional with over 15 years of NHS service, is the latest victim of a growing crackdown on healthcare workers who speak out against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

His departure from the NHS not only represents a personal tragedy but also raises concerns about the broader impact on patient care. As hospitals struggle with severe staffing shortages, losing skilled and experienced doctors due to political interference could have serious consequences for British healthcare.

The Smear Campaign That Forced a Doctor Out

Dr. Crow, a highly-respected physician, became the target of antisemitism allegations after posting on social media about Israel’s actions in Gaza. His posts condemned the killing of Palestinian civilians, described Israeli forces as perpetrators of war crimes, and criticized Western governments for their selective definitions of terrorism.

Despite his posts being taken out of context and manipulated, an anonymous complaint led to an investigation and suspension from his position. A Freedom of Information request later revealed that NHS England was informed that Crow’s language “might be a risk to patients or fellow staff” because it was “upsetting.” However, no evidence was presented to suggest that his political views influenced his medical care.

“Pointing out the genocide of Palestinian people should not cost a doctor his career,” said Crow. “It’s not what I said that should be upsetting—it’s the fact that children are being murdered in Gaza. That’s the real outrage.”

Following pressure, Crow was asked to delete his tweets. However, at no point was it made clear that this would lift his suspension. When he complied, the hospital quickly reinstated him—an outcome he believes was designed to avoid further scrutiny.

“It became clear to me that the NHS was bowing to external political pressure. If I had kept quiet and ignored my conscience, I could have stayed. But speaking the truth cost me my career,” Crow added.

Attacks on Medical Personnel and Facilities

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in significant civilian casualties and extensive damage to medical infrastructure, raising serious concerns under international humanitarian law.

Reports indicate that Israeli military operations have targeted healthcare facilities and personnel in Gaza:

A United Nations report documented at least 136 strikes on 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities, resulting in numerous casualties among medical staff and patients.

The World Health Organization verified 654 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza, leaving only 16 of 36 hospitals partially functional.

The European Union reported that 31 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed by Israel since October 7, with the largest medical complex, Al-Shifa Hospital, rendered completely out of service.

Civilian and Child Casualties in Gaza

The conflict has had a devastating impact on civilians, particularly children:

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported over 46,600 deaths in Gaza, with more than half of the identified victims being women, children, or the elderly.

Reports indicate that over 13,000 children have been killed by the IDF, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis and underscoring the need for international intervention.

A Loss That Could Put UK Lives at Risk

The NHS is already facing an unprecedented staffing crisis, with severe shortages of doctors, nurses, and consultants. The loss of a skilled medical professional like Dr. Crow raises questions about the long-term damage that political interference can have on the UK healthcare system.

“It is absolutely absurd that we can’t get enough neurologists to review patients in time, that our emergency departments are overwhelmed, and yet, we are suspending doctors because they express solidarity with an oppressed people,” said Dr. Aladwan, another NHS doctor facing similar attacks.

Crow’s decision to leave the NHS after 15 years of service is not just a personal tragedy—it’s a loss for the thousands of patients he would have treated in the coming years.

The Role of Pro-Israel Advocacy Groups in Censorship

Dr. Crow and others claim that a network of pro-Israel advocacy groups, including UK Lawyers for Israel and Labour Against Antisemitism, have been working to silence medical professionals who criticize Israel. These groups, he argues, wield disproportionate influence, lobbying hospitals and regulators to take punitive action against those who speak out.

“These organizations aren’t powerful in numbers; they’re powerful in their ability to intimidate,” Crow explained. “UK Lawyers for Israel is just a handful of people hiding behind a brand, bullying institutions into submission.”

Crow alleges that these groups, along with figures like David Collier and Sabrina Miller, strategically weaponize accusations of antisemitism to discredit and isolate individuals. He noted that UK Lawyers for Israel had previously pressured Curry’s PC World over employees wearing pro-Palestine badges, a move he describes as an outrageous overreach.

“They attempt to frame pro-Palestine NHS workers as a risk to patients without a shred of evidence,” he said. “They are not concerned with patient care, they are concerned with shutting down dissent.”

David Collier, a pro-Israel blogger and activist, has gained a reputation for monitoring and exposing individuals he claims to be antisemitic, often targeting pro-Palestinian activists and public figures. Critics argue that his approach misrepresents statements and removes context to frame individuals as extremists. His reports have been used to pressure employers and organizations into taking disciplinary action against those he targets.

Sabrina Miller, a journalist known for her work in right-wing British media, has played a role in publishing articles that amplify allegations against pro-Palestinian figures, including NHS staff. Her reports often appear in outlets like the Daily Mail and The Telegraph, framing criticism of Israel as antisemitism and fueling social media harassment against those she writes about.

Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan’s Battle Against Harassment

Dr. Aladwan, another NHS doctor, has faced similar harassment. A vocal critic of Israel’s military actions, she was targeted with doxing, public smears, and an investigation by the General Medical Council (GMC). Despite being cleared of any wrongdoing, British media outlets like the Daily Mail and The Jewish Chronicle continued to portray her as an extremist.

“I’ve endured over a year of targeted harassment, including rape and death threats, all because I spoke out against the genocide in Gaza,” Aladwan said. “These groups do not care about ethics or justice; they care about silencing us.”

Her case is another example of how NHS professionals are being singled out, intimidated, and, in some cases, removed from their roles under pressure from external political groups.

The Dangerous Precedent Being Set

The forced departure of Dr. Crow from the NHS is not just about one doctor—it represents a dangerous shift in how external lobbying groups can manipulate the UK healthcare system. If skilled medical professionals are being targeted, silenced, and removed from their jobs because of political beliefs that have no bearing on patient care, what does that mean for free speech, professional integrity, and ultimately, public health?

Legal experts warn that a dangerous precedent is being set where private organizations and political lobbies can influence the careers of public-sector professionals.

“The weaponization of antisemitism accusations against medical professionals is not just about censorship—it’s about control,” said human rights lawyer David Patel. “If doctors can be expelled from their professions for expressing political opinions, then we are looking at a severe erosion of civil liberties in the UK.”

The Bigger Picture: Free Speech, Medical Ethics, and Political Repression

This case is part of a wider pattern of political repression targeting professionals in academia, journalism, and medicine who speak out on Palestine. The increasing role of advocacy groups in pressuring institutions to police speech is raising alarms among civil rights organizations, who warn that such campaigns pose a fundamental threat to freedom of expression.

As global outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza grows, so too does the suppression of voices advocating for Palestinian rights. The silencing of Dr. Crow is a stark reminder of the consequences for those who dare to challenge the status quo—and a warning that no profession is immune to political interference.