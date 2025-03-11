Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) becomes official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

SWPC, as a leader in providing water security, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers. It is an International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone.

The launch in March marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to SWPC, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, SWPC’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Eng. Khaled AlQureshi, CEO of Saudi Water Partnership Company, says: “World Engineering Day is an occasion to celebrate the role of engineers in achieving sustainable development, particularly in the water sector, which serves as the lifeline of communities. In this context, the Saudi Water Partnership Company reaffirms its commitment to supporting engineering talents and enhancing their capabilities through innovative projects that provide them with opportunities to contribute to the development of water infrastructure in accordance with the highest global standards.”

Eng. Khaled concluded his remarks by stating: “The Saudi Water Partnership Company is honored to be selected as an official partner for UNESCO’s World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2025, launched at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on March 4, 2025, in collaboration with the World Federation of Engineering Organizations. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to strengthening the role of engineers in advancing water infrastructure and achieving sustainability, highlighting the Kingdom’s leading position in water management. On this occasion, we extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to UNESCO for this trust and reaffirm our commitment to supporting engineering innovation and enhancing the efficiency of national talent, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and the global Sustainable Development Goals.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have SWPC involved, as an authority in water security.”

To view SWPC’s WED content, go to www.swpc.sa

The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net