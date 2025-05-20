Fortiv Raises €3M Pre-Seed Round to Reinvent Business Continuity for a World in Turmoil

In a time where uncertainty is the only constant, Copenhagen-based tech startup Fortiv has secured a €3 million pre-seed investment from Seed Capital…

In a time where uncertainty is the only constant, Copenhagen-based tech startup Fortiv has secured a €3 million pre-seed investment from Seed Capital, Denmark’s largest early-stage venture fund. The funding will accelerate Fortiv’s mission to redefine Business Continuity Management (BCM) through an AI-native platform built for the complexities of today and tomorrow.

As geopolitical tension, cyber threats, and climate disruptions intensify, traditional continuity planning is no longer enough. Businesses are being tested in ways they haven’t prepared for. Fortiv is here to change that.

Built for an age that’s ever changing, Fortiv’s platform uses cutting-edge AI to eliminate the slow, manual processes that have long defined BCM. Instead of checklists and spreadsheets, organizations gain real-time clarity, automation, and a faster path to resilience. The platform also enables companies to implement an ISO 22301-compliant BCM system at record speed. A game-changer for enterprises navigating volatile markets.

“Business continuity has been stuck in the past — complex, manual, and reactive,” said Thomas Sehested, CEO and Co-Founder of Fortiv. “We’re building for the future. AI-powered, automated, and always-on. This funding helps us move faster in helping businesses prepare for the unplannable.”

Emil Pfeiffer, CPO and Co-Founder, added: “LLMs have changed the software landscape. We’re using that power to solve real-world BCM challenges that legacy systems simply can’t.”

Geeta Schmidt, General Partner at Seed Capital, commented:

“Fortiv’s AI-native approach is exactly what the BCM space needs. In a world where resilience is no longer optional, Fortiv gives companies the tools to act faster and smarter. We believe Thomas and Emil are the team to lead this category globally.”

Fortiv is a Copenhagen-based AI startup on a mission to make resilience radically easier for businesses around the world. Founded by Emil Pfeiffer and Thomas Sehested, Fortiv transforms Business Continuity Management with automation, intelligence, and speed preparing companies not just for the next disruption, but for whatever comes next.