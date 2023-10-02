REAL-WORLD ASSET TOKENIZATION LEADER DIGISHARES RAISES CAPITAL TO EXPAND ITS CORE BUSINESS AND DEVELOP THE FIRST COMPLIANT BLOCKCHAIN-BASED EXCHANGE FOR REAL ESTATE SHARES

Launched in 2018, the company has raised $2 million in capital from investors to fund the development of its leading real-world asset tokenization platform.

DigiShares is raising an additional $1.2 million through the crowdfunding platform Republic. This will help fund the company’s expansion, including the development of a new – and the first of its kind – blockchain-based exchange for real estate shares called RealEstate.Exchange.

Just as Shopify is the go-to platform for businesses wanting to sell products on the internet, the world needs a go-to platform for businesses wanting to sell shares on the internet. DigiShares aims to fill that void.

With RealEstate.Exchange, the company also aims to build the go-to exchange for real estate shares.

The DigiShares platform was built to enhance share offerings and enable anyone in the world to seamlessly:

— Invest as little as a few 100$s, with instantaneous settlement.

— Receive digital cash distributions frequently, straight to their wallet.

— Trade their shares 24/7/365, without any intermediaries, at low cost and compliantly.

— Gain transparency, with smart contract controlled corporate actions.

In doing so, developers, funds and other issuers can gain a competitive edge, set better terms and grow faster.

The current platform already boasts 150+ clients on all continents, including large real estate developers, investment banks, alternative asset funds, crowdfunding platforms and even a top 10 global consulting firm.

The growth potential for a leader in the tokenization space is massive. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said that “the next generation for markets will be tokenization of securities.” Citi and BCG project respectively $4T & $16T in assets tokenized by 2030.

By undertaking this funding round, DigiShares is seeking to solidify its position as a leader in this growing space. The campaign is now live on Republic and can be found at https://www.republic.com/digishares