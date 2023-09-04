CLOUD MANAGED NETWORKS SHARES CYBERSECURITY AND CLOUD MIGRATION EXPERTISE AT 78TH UNITED NATIONAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN NEW YORK CITY

According to Clark, “We are looking at a sea change in the way cybercrimes are perpetrated today. The hoodied hackers hiding in basements have morphed into well-organized and well-funded business owners – and hoodies have given way to Armani and Hugo Boss.

Access brokers abound on the dark web, offering up corporate proprietary information along with individuals’ personal data. Nation-state and supply chain attacks are escalating, and the number of cloud attack vectors is increasing exponentially. Unfortunately, many companies don’t protect their cloud usage, the way they do their endpoints – and this vulnerability is being targeted by bad actors. Given that cloud-related services will double over the next year and a half, to reach about $830 billion by 2025, this is a huge concern.

Right now, less than half of all organisations are cloud-native, or fully cloud-enabled. Only 60% of corporate data is currently stored in the cloud, and less than 30% of corporate processes reside aloft. As organisations enter into Phase 2 of their cloud migration, multi-layer security must become table stakes, or they risk becoming the next cybersecurity victim – something that happens every 37 seconds globally.”

