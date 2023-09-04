THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE RELEASES NEW SUPPLEMENT: “MANAGING CHANGE” – SHOWCASING L.E.K. CONSULTING’S EXPERTISE IN CORPORATE TRANSFORMATION

Business Europe
Presswire

The European Magazine, a leading publication providing insights into business, finance, and global affairs, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new magazine supplement titled “Managing Change.”

This insightful publication aims to empower businesses and executives with strategies, case studies, and expert perspectives on corporate transformation for lasting value. The inaugural issue will prominently feature L.E.K. Consulting, a trusted leader in facilitating successful corporate transformations.

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, the ability to adapt and innovate is paramount to a company’s success. “Managing Change” will serve as a valuable resource for executives, managers, and decision-makers seeking to navigate the challenges of corporate transformation effectively.

Link to “Managing Change” supplement:https://the-european.eu/story-32076/managing-change-l-e-k-consulting.html

“Mitigating the Impact of Inflation: Cost-Cutting Strategies for Businesses” webinar: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/19078/588184?utm_source=European&utm_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=588184

L.E.K. Consulting website: https://www.lek.com/

The European website: https://the-european.eu/

Presswire

Related Posts

ETFinance Awarded “Best CFD Broker Europe 2020”

Keeping track of telesales – what do I need?

Capital on Tap Launches New Campaign With Michael Owen to Reward Small Business Owners