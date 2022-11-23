Immuta and Reinsight Partner to Automate Data Access Controls for Sweden

Immuta , the leader in data access and data security, and Reinsight , a data-driven consulting company, today announces a strategic partnership to help Swedish enterprises accelerate secure data access across all major cloud platforms.

We are delighted to partner with Reinsight to help organisations overcome the challenges of providing secure data access at scale which adheres to local rules and privacy regulations,” said Colin Mitchell, Immuta’s General Manager for EMEA and APAC.

“Strong partnerships are essential to better serve our customers by merging talent, expertise, technology, and purpose. We see great potential in the partnership with Immuta, as it offers our customers automated data access and security at scale, especially in the enterprise segment”, says Reinsight’s COO Jonas Rössel.

Immuta’s platform is available across global markets including financial services, insurance, healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and public sector organisations, as well as leading tech firms. Immuta’s growing partner network of top cloud data platforms includes Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Azure Synapse, and Starburst.

Immuta is the market leader in secure Data Access, providing data teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access to data by discovering, protecting, and monitoring data. Data-driven organisations around the world trust Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Reinsight offers consulting services in data storage, analytics, and AI as well as platform services and SaaS solutions based on cloud technology. Through a data-driven way of working, increased degree of automation and efficient technical solutions, Reinsight helps customers to be at the forefront and achieve higher profitability. Reinsight offers everything from consulting on architecture and setting up Proof of Concepts (PoC) to full-scale implementations of analytics solutions and training. Founded in 2012 Reinsight is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.