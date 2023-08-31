WITHINGS’ NEW GENERATION CONSUMER WRISTWATCH SCANWATCH 2, CAN NOW TRACK CORE BODY TEMPERATURE 24/7

greenteg, the Swiss-based innovator in sensing technology, has collaborated with WITHINGS on their new generation hybrid watch ScanWatch 2, which includes an additional health matrix to track body temperature. With the integration of greenteg’s CALERA® technology, this latest hybrid watch offers a revolutionary advancement in how health-conscious individuals monitor their health and well-being.

WITHINGS’ hybrid watches have health as their priority focus. ScanWatch 2 is a wristwatch providing a single-lead medically cleared ECG function with atrial fibrillation detection with the ability to continuously monitor health biomarkers such as body temperature, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, and female menstrual cycles.

The new ScanWatch 2 can be pre-ordered now in various designs through their website www.withings.com and will be launched at the upcoming IFA trade fair held in Berlin from 1 – 5 September 2023.

“We are proud to announce that WITHINGS has integrated our CALERA® technology in their new generation of hybrid watches, ScanWatch 2. CALERA® is a unique sensor technology for core body temperature monitoring, meeting the demands of the growing health-conscious consumer market segment,” said Dr. Lukas Durrer, greenteg’s Co-Founder. “This collaboration embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, ultimately empowering individuals to take charge of their health like never before.”

Why tracking body temperature is important.

CALERA® is a wearable sensor technology for tracking body temperature continuously and non-invasively via a miniaturized heat flux sensor, combined with a powerful algorithm and a patented thermal integration design.

This technology is the culmination of more than a decade of research, conducted in collaboration with leading sports and medical research institutes and partners in Switzerland and the European Union.

By integrating greenteg’s CALERA® core body temperature monitoring sensors in consumer wearables, unprecedented insights into day and night body temperature fluctuations are provided. Additionally, the data allows health-conscious individuals to optimize fitness routines.

The partnership with WITHINGS represents a significant stride towards personalized health management, combining greenteg’s expertise in sensor technology with WITHINGS pioneering in digital health. To meet with our experts personally in Berlin during the IFA trade show, simply send us an email to coordinate a meeting.

greenteg was founded in 2009 in Zürich Switzerland. greenteg develops and manufactures certified sensors that are integrated into smart wearables across various industries worldwide. Our collaborations with engineers, scientists, and international research teams; who trust our technology; reflect our continued commitment to staying ahead with our technology and exploring new avenues of innovation.

WITHINGS created the first smart scale in 2009 and has been the pioneer in connected health ever since. Its clinically validated and multi-award-winning range is used by millions worldwide and includes smart scales, hybrid watches, blood pressure monitors, sleep analyzers, and more. The team of engineers, data scientists, and healthcare professionals at WITHINGS work alongside clinical experts to make it possible to take medical-grade measurements at home. WITHINGS was the first to bring measurements for pulse wave velocity and electrodermal activity into the home – finding ever more precise ways to measure our health. WITHINGS Health Solutions, its dedicated division serving healthcare professionals across chronic disease prevention and management, remote patient monitoring, clinical research, and more, helps bridge the gap between patients and their care teams