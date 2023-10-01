KAZI MONIRUL KABIR GETS SELECTED AS THE “TOP 25 CYBERSECURITY STAR OF THE YEAR” AT INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY CONFEX 2023

Emerging Market Serial Entrepreneur Kazi Monirul Kabir gets recognized as one of the the Top 25 Cybersecurity Start of the Year at Information and Technology Confex 2023 in New Delhi, India.

Monirul is a passionate Tech Entrepreneur working across Cyber Security, Fintech, and Climate Tech Verticals. Being an innovative, and objective-driven entrepreneur with a Global Perspective and strong empathy for emerging market realities he has successfully designed, developed, and executed many successful technology initiatives and projects. Monirul is also an Official Member of the Forbes Technology Council since 2020.

Spider Digital, established in 2015 quickly became one of the fastest-growing startups in the Asia Region in its domain, winning the “Best Startup of the Year” award in 2017. Spider Digital offers National Level Content Management, AI-Driven Decision Engine, and co-creates Security Infrastructure Design and Integration for Cybersecurity Organisations.