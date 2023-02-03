Official book on the history and renovation of Big Ben launched at the House of Lords.

Big Ben: An Icon of Democracy and Leadership was launched at the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, 1 February 2023. Produced in partnership by St James’s House and the History of Parliament Trust, the book celebrates one of Britain’s most famous and enduring cultural icons, Big Ben, charting its history and recent restoration, as well as the history of the wider Palace of Westminster.

Held on the riverside terrace of the House of Lords, overlooked by the magnificently restored clock tower, the book launch was attended by representatives from both houses of Parliament, as well as a host of guests and VIPs, including leading figures from an array of industries and organisations.

The fully illustrated hardback publication, written by royal biographer Robert Jobson and a team of world-leading parliamentary academics, marks the clock tower’s five-year restoration and its status as a global symbol of democracy and leadership, as well as the 180th anniversary of the laying of the tower’s foundation stone in 1843.

Printed in the UK on environmentally friendly, FSA-certified paper, this fascinating book offers an informed insight into the story of one of the world’s most iconic structures – a beacon of inspiration for generations past, present and future.

Big Ben: An Icon of Democracy and Leadership is available to order at www.stjamess.org.

The History of Parliament Trust is a research project that is creating a comprehensive account of parliamentary politics in England, then Britain, from the origins of Parliament in the 13th century. It is generally regarded as one of the most ambitious, authoritative and well-researched academic projects in British history. The project is funded by the two Houses of Parliament and governed by its trustees, who are mainly Members and Officers of the Commons and the Lords. The trustees appoint an editorial board of scholars to advise them on the trust’s academic policy, practice and related matters, and to guarantee the intellectual rigour and scholarly standards of the work.

St James’s House is one of the world’s leading publishing and communications companies. Working across the spheres of royalty, government, and the public and private sector, it provides organisations from around the world with unparalleled access to hard-to-reach audiences and high-profile international events, launches and celebrations. With more than 20 years of experience, St James’s House produces beautiful books, memorable events and striking publicity campaigns that are impactful, while also providing its publishing partners with long-lasting benefits and an enhanced global presence.