Fobi Signs New PulseIR Deal with Empower Clinics

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PulseIR, has signed a new deal with integrated healthcare provider, Empower Clinics. Empower offers a telemedicine platform for healthcare and diagnostics solutions across the U.S. and Canada. PulseIR is a platform as a service (PaaS) and Fobi will generate $120,000 in revenue for the one-year contract. This revenue will be recognized in accordance with IFRS policies over the 12 months of the contract.

PulseIR recently made its public commercial launch on Jan 30, 2023, with its first client PanGenomic Health Inc. This second contract with Empower Clinics validates the interest and demand for public issuers that are looking to deliver personalized, automated, and data-driven mobile IR solutions to their shareholders.

Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower, states: “This partnership with PulseIR delivers exactly what we were looking for to improve our IR strategy and results. Better understanding our investors and having a new means of direct and personalized communication with them will make all the difference in how we acquire, engage, and retain our investors. Empower prides itself on using state-of-the-art technology and this agreement with PulseIR now helps us bring that capability to our investor relations.”

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, states: “We are garnering a great deal of interest in our PulseIR services and are very well-positioned with an incredibly relevant solution stack. We are built for rapid deployment and scale and this is where things begin to gain great momentum as we continue to deliver transformative mobile solutions across various industries.”

For more on PulseIR please visit http://www.pulseir.com.

This is available on the Fobi website.

Empower is an integrated healthcare company with multi-disciplinary clinics, an at-home medical testing device company, and state-of-the-art medical diagnostics laboratories. With a growing presence in the U.S. and Canada, Empower is a leader in integrated healthcare and diagnostics solutions and is reshaping the model for patient-first wellness.

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada’s hospitality & tourism industry.