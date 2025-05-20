PyxiScience raises €2 million to revolutionize math learning with AI

French startup PyxiScience, founded in July 2023 by Joachim Lebovits and Jacques Lévy Véhel, has announced a €2 million fundraising round from Newfund, Invess Île-de-France Amorçage (managed by INCO Ventures), BPI France, and a group of educators.

Created by teacher-researchers in Mathematics and AI, PyxiScience is a platform designed for high school and university students/teachers, specializing in adaptive mathematics learning. It offers educators high-quality scientific content and enables them to create and assign homework in just a few clicks.

PyxiScience’s AI also assists with all forms of grading, reducing the time spent on this task tenfold.

For students, this platform offers an unlimited number of automatically generated exercises that continuously adapt to their level. They can track their progress at any time and receive personalized guidance through their learning journey.

Founders of recognized scientific and educational backgrounds

Joachim Lebovits, Ph.D. in Mathematics from CentraleSupélec and Sorbonne Paris Cité University, is a Professor at Sorbonne Paris North University and Senior Lecturer at New York University (NYU) Paris. His cofounder, Jacques Lévy Véhel, a graduate of École Polytechnique and Ph.D. in Mathematics from Paris-Saclay University, is a former research director at INRIA and a recognized expert in AI.

He also founded Case Law Analytics, a LegalTech company acquired by LexisNexis in 2023.

Both founders were long-time members of the jury for France’s prestigious agrégation mathematics exam. Their combined expertise ensures PyxiScience merges rigorous pedagogy with cutting-edge technology, including handwritten script grading and contextual understanding of mathematical reasoning. As they explain:

“All teachers know: to help students improve, you need to assign frequent homework and provide detailed feedback. But with hundreds of students and a shortage of teachers, this is impossible. Until now, no AI could recognize advanced handwritten math and follow reasoning step-by-step to verify its validity. Our technology solves that issue, with over 90% success. PyxiScience empowers everyone by multiplying resources without replacing human teachers. Our goal is to support student success through personalized learning.”

Key features

Handwritten assignment correction : The AI assists with grading handwritten papers. Teachers only need to review and validate (or amend) the correction.

: The AI assists with grading handwritten papers. Teachers only need to review and validate (or amend) the correction. Student-level adaptation : A personalized learning path is generated for each student to ensure gradual and effective progress.

: A personalized learning path is generated for each student to ensure gradual and effective progress. Teacher support: Educators can rapidly create and share custom content with students using AI.

Over 10,000 users have already embraced the platform. Notably, some of PyxiScience’s first investors are teachers themselves. From Sorbonne Paris North University to NYU Paris, the platform is rapidly growing its subscriber base.

Regional roots, global ambition

With its headquarters in Ile-de-France, PyxiScience plans to deploy in regional high schools by the 2025 school year as well as launch in North America starting January 2026.

The company is targeting the €10+ billion global higher education market with future expansion plans into all STEM fields and markets in China and India.

With this initial fundraising round, the founders aim to recruit and accelerate PyxiScience’s international deployment.

Investor insights

“PyxiScience meets a pressing need in higher education: freeing up educators’ time while better supporting students at scale. Their proprietary technology, born from years of research, paves the way for a new generation of learning tools. At Newfund, we will actively support their go-to-market strategy with a focus on North American universities,” said Marjolaine Catil, Investment Director at Newfund.

“We believe in PyxiScience’s vision to build AI tools that promote educational equity. Their ability to democratize pedagogical excellence while preserving the teacher’s role aligns with our vision of socially responsible tech progress,” concluded Timothée Metz, Investment Director at INCO Ventures.

https://pyxiscience.com

Founded in 2023, PyxiScience is a French startup developing an adaptive math learning platform that is powered by artificial intelligence. Designed for students and their teachers, it combines pedagogical rigor with technological innovation. Its mission: to help teachers better support their students through automated grading tools and personalized learning paths. Already adopted by more than 10,000 students across prestigious institutions such as Sorbonne Paris North University and New York University (Paris), PyxiScience is now preparing for international expansion.

Newfund is an early-stage venture capital fund that supports entrepreneurs driving disruptive innovations across all sectors, with a particular focus on internationally ambitious projects. The fund invests in seed rounds to kick-start global expansion and continues supporting entrepreneurs over the long term through follow-on investments.

Its 25-member team, based in Paris, Silicon Valley, and Nouvelle-Aquitaine, leverages proprietary technological tools and methodologies developed since the fund’s launch in 2008 by François Véron and Patrick Malka. The portfolio includes over 120 innovative young companies. Newfund brings together France’s largest base of entrepreneurs and family offices for an innovation-focused fund. Assets under management: €400 million.

Launched by the Île-de-France Region, in partnership with Abeille Assurances and INCO, Invess Île-de-France Amorçage is the first regional investment fund dedicated to financing emerging impact and social economy leaders in the Paris region. The fund supports the scale-up of committed local ventures that offer innovative, sustainable solutions to societal challenges such as resource waste, senior isolation, education, and inequality in access to goods and services.

Managed by INCO Ventures—one of the pioneers in impact investing—this firm, founded in 2011, manages over €130 million in assets and has a portfolio of over 100 organizations. INCO Ventures supports individuals and initiatives driving inspiring solutions to build a fairer society that respects planetary boundaries. Some initiatives aim for deep transformation of key economic sectors, while others work locally to foster inclusive communities.

https://invess-amorcage.iledefrance.fr

https://ventures.inco-group.co