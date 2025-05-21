i-invest: Embrace Change with Business 4.0

i-invest is delighted to announce that its latest edition of Business 4.0 aims to unpack the complexities of modern business, providing valuable insight for decision makers as they seek to navigate an increasingly uncertain commercial landscape.

Leading voices from across business and academia will tackle everything from supply chain issues, to technology’s role in the circular economy, cybersecurity, and of course, the role of AI in tomorrow’s world.

Check out this latest edition here.

i-invest

i-invest is a digital platform that informs and educates senior decision makers on the evolving trends shaping mainstream industry sectors. Obtaining accurate insight and analysis is key to business success, and i-invest has been created to put market changes into context, providing an essential tool to help industry leaders manage change.

Information is available via the website and through a series of special reports relating to key market sectors from fintech through to executive education.

Business 4.0

Business 4.0 is a new publication from i-invest that aims to unpack the complexities of modern business. From technology’s role in the circular economy, to cybersecurity, AI, and much more, leading voices from across business and academia offer valuable insight for decision makers as they seek to navigate an increasingly uncertain industrial landscape.