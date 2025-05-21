New Survey by 1337 Games Reveals Insights into Smartphone Entertainment and Online Gambling Perceptions

A recent survey conducted by the popular Dutch gaming outlet 1337 Games has uncovered fascinating insights into smartphone screen time across different age groups, revealing how mobile devices have become a dominant force in daily entertainment…

This new survey expands on traditional findings by also incorporating gender differences, offering a unique view into how screen time varies between men and women, along with their preferences for gaming, streaming, and online gambling.

Smartphones: The Entertainment Hub of Choice for All Generations and Genders

According to the survey, smartphones are the primary source of entertainment across all age groups, but the amount of screen time varies significantly depending on age and gender. Overall, the survey found that men tend to spend more time on their smartphones than women, with an average of 3.8 hours a day compared to 3.2 hours for women.

The 18-24 age group leads with an average of 4.2 hours of daily screen time, with social media (40%), mobile gaming (30%), and streaming services (20%) being the most popular activities. Interestingly, within this group, men spend an average of 4.5 hours on their smartphones, while women spend 4 hours, primarily engaging with social media (42%) and gaming (28%).

The 25-34 age group follows closely, with an average of 3.5 hours per day, primarily spent on streaming (32%), social media (28%), and mobile gaming (25%). Here, men are more likely to engage in online gaming (30%), while women show a higher preference for streaming services (34%).

In contrast, the 35-44 age group spends around 2.8 hours daily on their smartphones, often preferring streaming (35%) and casual gaming (20%). However, men in this group report a higher engagement with mobile gaming (22%) compared to women, who prefer streaming (40%) and reading apps (18%).

Older adults, particularly those aged 45-54, maintain an average of 2 hours of screen time per day, primarily for news apps (30%), reading (25%), and puzzle or card games (20%). While the data indicates no drastic gender difference in screen time, men in this age group spend more time on news apps (33%) compared to women (27%), who are more likely to read (30%) and engage with gaming apps (15%).

The 55+ age group reports the lowest usage, with an average of 1.5 hours per day, focusing mainly on news and reading apps. Interestingly, men in this group report slightly higher screen time (1.6 hours) compared to women (1.3 hours), with men preferring news apps (40%) while women tend to read digital books and articles (35%).

Online Gambling: Gendered Screen Time Patterns and Mixed Reactions

When exploring online gambling habits, the survey reveals that screen time dedicated to this activity varies by both age and gender. Among those aged 25-34, 29% of men engage in online gambling at least once a month, spending an average of 4.5 hours monthly, while only 19% of women in the same age group participate, with an average of 2.5 hours spent on gambling apps.

In the 18-24 age group, 22% of men engage in online gambling monthly, with longer sessions averaging 3.5 hours each month, while women in this age group report a slightly lower participation rate of 20%, spending an average of 2.5 hours monthly. Women in this group also report a more cautious attitude toward gambling, with 44% expressing concerns about addiction compared to 32% of men.

Older respondents were less active in online gambling, with only 15% of those aged 45-54 participating monthly, spending an average of 1.5 hours per month on gambling apps. Here, men tend to spend more time (1.8 hours) compared to women (1.2 hours). Among those aged 55+, the engagement drops to 8%, with men spending an average of 1 hour monthly and women just 0.6 hours, highlighting a clear gender gap in gambling participation among older users.

Participants also expressed mixed feelings about online gambling, with 52% describing it as exciting. However, 38% highlighted concerns about financial risks and addiction, a sentiment that was notably higher among women (44%) than men (32%). These attitudes were most pronounced among older age groups, with women showing more caution and men demonstrating greater enthusiasm for gambling activities.

Age, Gender, and Entertainment Preferences: Screen Time Highlights

The survey data reveals that both entertainment preferences and gender impact screen time distribution across different age groups:

• 18-24 years: Highest daily screen time, driven by social media, gaming, and streaming. Men engage more in gaming, while women dominate social media use.

• 25-34 years: Balanced screen time, with men focusing on mobile gaming and online gambling, and women preferring streaming services.

• 35-44 years: Reduced screen time, but consistent use for streaming and casual gaming. Men report more gaming time, while women focus more on news and streaming.

• 45-54 years: Primarily news and reading apps, with limited gaming. Men engage more with news apps, while women read more digital content.

• 55+ years: Lowest screen time, focused on news and reading. Men engage more with news apps, while women focus on reading articles and books.

Investing in the Future: Mobile Trends in Entertainment and Gambling

As smartphone screen time continues to dominate daily routines, the survey highlights key opportunities for brands in both the entertainment and gambling sectors. Understanding how both age and gender influence screen time patterns allows companies to tailor their offerings and better engage users.

Brands can leverage this data to enhance user experiences by offering personalized content options, while also promoting responsible gambling practices, especially among users who engage in online gambling. With men and women showing distinct preferences in how they use their smartphones, offering gender-specific features could further optimize user engagement.

This survey was conducted in May 2025 by 1337 Games, a leading Dutch gaming outlet, and surveyed 300 individuals across various age groups and genders. The survey focused on their daily screen time habits, preferred entertainment content, and attitudes toward online gambling. The survey aims to provide actionable insights for industry leaders to better understand user preferences and behaviours.