UNICEF And Video Games Industry Highlight Benefits Of Using Video Games As Educational Tool, In The EU And Around The World

Skills learned by playing and interacting with video games could help supercharge Europe’s digital future and benefit millions of students around the world, according to organisers of an event in Brussels this week which highlighted two educational initiatives to help achieve this goal.

The ‘How Video Games Can Support the Union of Skills’ event from Video Games Europe, The Global Video Games Coalition (GVGC), UNICEF and European Schoolnet, a network of 34 European Ministries of Education, showcased the recently-launched UNICEF Game Changers Coalition, which aims to bridge the opportunity gap in the video game and tech industries and equip girls, especially in emerging economies, to pursue careers in high-income, fast-growing industries like video games and tech.

The initiative has already reached over 150,000 people, including adolescent girls, parents and teachers across 100 schools in Armenia, Brazil, Cambodia, India, Kazakhstan, Morocco and South Africa. Tatjana Sachse, lead spokesperson of the GVGC, said: “We are delighted to be the first industry partner of the UNICEF Game Changers Coalition, which is equipping young people with skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) through a video game-based curriculum.”

Thomas Davin, Global Director, UNICEF Office of Innovation said: “No single organisation can achieve the accelerated pace and scale of impact required to bridge the gender skills gaps. Through multisectoral collaboration this and coming generations of children and young people can have equitable access to the tools and skills required to shape a safe, secure and inclusive digital future.”

Additionally, new research was published at the event as part of the Games in Schools initiative, run by European Schoolnet with support from Video Games Europe. The research involved surveying 1,474 teachers in 26 countries in Europe and findings confirming that appropriate use of video games in the classroom enhances student motivation, supports varied learning styles and inclusivity, improves collaboration, focus and creativity and helps explain complex subjects, including for students with special needs.

Video Games Europe CEO Simon Little said: “We know that video games can have a hugely positive impact in the classroom. We know, for example, that girls that play video games are three times more likely to go on to study a STEAM subject. However, the new research also identifies the pressing need to upskill teachers so that they can access these effective teaching tools and help educate the next generation of digital citizens.”

European Schoolnet’s Head of Digital Citizenship, Hans Martens, said: “The report is a useful resource for both policymakers and educators, showcasing best practice examples and making recommendations to help harness the benefits of using video games – to enhance the learning experience for pupils and to provide innovative, effective teaching tools for teachers across Europe. Leveraging digital tools for educational growth, bridging the digital skills gap, and fostering innovative teaching strategies are all necessary for Europe’s digital future.”

Since 1998, Video Games Europe has ensured that the voice of a responsible games ecosystem is heard and understood. Its mission is to support and celebrate the sector’s creative and economic potential and to ensure that players around the world enjoy the benefits of great video game playing experiences. Europe’s video games sector is worth €25.7bn, and 53% of Europeans are video game players. We publish a yearly Key Facts report with the latest data on Europe’s video games sector.

Game Changers Coalition

Game Changers Coalition responds to the urgency of closing the gender digital skills gap and enabling girls, especially in emerging economies, to pursue careers in high-income, fast-growing industries like video gaming and tech. This partnership brings together UNICEF with key industry leaders under the GVGC, including renowned brands such as Sony Entertainment, Roblox, Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, and more.