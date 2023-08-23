EUROPE’S VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY PUBLISHES 2022 ANNUAL KEY FACTS REPORT, ALL ABOUT GAMES

Highlights:

76% of video game players in Europe are adults and the average age is 31.3

53% of Europeans play video games

The overall workforce is up 12 % YoY from 98,000 to 110,000

The number of women in the workforce increased 7.4% since our last report

Revenue has increased by 5% to 24.5 bn Euros

This year, PEGI turned 20

Video Games Europe Chair Olaf Coenen said: “The video games industry continues to be one of Europe’s largest and fastest-growing creative sectors. Not only do we make an essential contribution to Europe’s digital economy, both in terms of revenue and providing new skilled job opportunities, but our fun and engaging storytelling brings people together, inspires innovative ways of learning, and increasingly serves as virtual spaces for new experiences.

As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of PEGI, the industry’s age-rating system that has been a trailblazer for minor protection guidance in Europe and beyond, we’re proud to continue to share our unique combination of creativity and ground-breaking technology with our players and our community.”

EGDF President Hendrik Lesser said: “There are many things to celebrate this year: the continued creative brilliance of all our studios and, indeed, how there have never been more employees in our sector in Europe than there are today.

“It is exciting to see our workforce continue to grow and especially encouraging to see a 7.4% increase in women working in the sector. In this 2023 European Year of Skills, however, Europe must continue to address its serious digital skills gap which is preventing our industry from fully achieving its potential and making it harder and harder for our sector to recruit and retain home-grown talent. This will be a significant issue for our sector in the near future and a missed opportunity for Europe as a whole if the problem is not addressed.”

More Key Facts highlights:

•Both console and PC revenue are up compared to 2021

•Online revenue continues to grow as a percentage of overall revenue

Read more about our engagements in 2022/2023:

Players are at the heart of what we do.

Since 1998, Video Games Europe has ensured that the voice of a responsible games ecosystem is heard and understood, that its creative and economic potential is supported and celebrated, and that players around the world continue to enjoy great video game playing experiences.

Uniting the industry

The European Games Developer Federation e.f. (EGDF) unites national trade associations representing game developer studios based in 22 European countries: Austria (PGDA), Belgium (FLEGA), Croatia (CGDA), Czech Republic (GDACZ), Denmark (Producentforeningen), Finland (Suomen pelinkehittäjät), France (SNJV), Germany (GAME), Italy (IIDEA), Lithuania (LZKA), Netherlands (DGA), Norway (Produsentforeningen), Poland (PGA, Indie Game Poland Foundation), Portugal (AVPV), Romania (RGDA), Serbia (SGA), Spain (DEV), Slovakia (SGDA), Sweden (SpelplanASGD), Switzerland (SGDA), Turkey (TOGED) and the United Kingdom (TIGA). For more information, visit https://www.egdf.eu