Immuta Launches Native Google BigQuery Integration for Enhanced Secure Data Access

Immuta , the leader in data access and security, today announced a new native integration with enterprise data warehouse Google BigQuery , providing customers comprehensive data access control and security capabilities for sensitive data stored in the Google Cloud ecosystem, enabling data and compliance teams to fully execute their BigQuery data-driven initiatives without security concerns.

New integration provides automated data discovery, dynamic access, and security controls, and always-on monitoring and reporting for Google BigQuery users

Google BigQuery provides scalable, reliable, serverless analytics. Ensuring that only the right people have access to the right data is paramount for today’s businesses. Paired with Immuta, BigQuery customers gain automated data discovery capabilities, dynamic access and security controls, and always-on monitoring and reporting. This allows users to easily and securely access and share critical data while benefiting from enhanced interoperability within the Google Cloud ecosystem.

“Not only is data analytics a vital component to business innovation and growth, but it also plays a critical role in data security. Balancing effective data analytics and security is critical to remaining competitive in today’s data-driven market,” said Mo Plassnig, Chief Growth Officer, Immuta.

Other key features of the integration include:

Data discovery and classification. This new integration allows users to easily discover and classify data across various sources and leverage pre-built or customizable domain-specific classifiers with accepted confidence intervals.

Scalable BigQuery policy authoring. Regardless of technical ability, security and compliance stakeholders can leverage Immuta’s plain language policy builder to easily create understandable policies for BigQuery that scale.

Real-time data policy enforcement. Immuta applies fine-grained data security beyond just table-level controls to cover row-, column-, and even cell-level security, all without being in the data path. This enables users to safely query their data while complying with even the most complex rules and regulations. They can also leverage attribute-based access control (ABAC) to enable context-aware access decisions at query time.

Provable compliance for Google BigQuery data use. Teams can have easy access and insight into user activity, policy activity and history, compliance and anomaly reports, alerts and notifications, and detailed audit logs for their compliance records. This simplifies the process of proving compliance and can help identify potential threats or discrepancies early, enabling proactive incident response.

“As the number of users and the amount of data on cloud platforms like Google BigQuery continues to exponentially grow, so does the need for comprehensive data access control and data security capabilities,” said Steve Touw, CTO, Immuta. “We’re excited to provide Google’s customers with the required tools to conduct data analysis with speed and security for enhanced business insights and results.”

To learn more about Immuta’s new integration with Google BigQuery, click here.

Immuta is the market leader in secure Data Access, providing data teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access to data by discovering, protecting, and monitoring data. Data-driven organizations worldwide trust Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta careers, click here.