Immuta Releases Platform Updates to Drive Improved Data Security and Monitoring Across Google, Snowflake, and Databricks

Immuta , the leader in data access and security, announced its latest product enhancements and integrations designed to deliver advanced data security and monitoring across key cloud platforms at scale. These new features include native integration with Google BigQuery , expanded integrations with Snowflake , including external OAuth support, audit log data export into Amazon S3 , and better policy onboarding for Databricks .

Product release features key integrations and capabilities for enhanced data security and monitoring

Data security remains top of mind for many organizations in today’s digital world, especially as sensitive data volumes continue to grow. Recent research estimates that 83 percent of the 1,862 data breaches in 2021 involved sensitive data. To conduct effective analytics in light of increasing security concerns, there is more demand than ever for solutions that allow sensitive data to be discovered, secured, accessed, and monitored without compromising its value and anonymity. Through its enhanced partnerships with Google, Snowflake, and Databricks, Immuta addresses the need for improved cloud data security and monitoring with the following new features:

Integration with Google BigQuery – With this release, Immuta natively integrates with Google BigQuery, enabling automated data discovery, access control, and monitoring without being in the data path. Users can now easily manage access control at scale on cloud data within Google BigQuery.

Snowflake External OAuth – Immuta now easily integrates with customers’ OAuth provider, simplifying user authentication and authorization for faster Snowflake data access . This integration enables customers to use their custom Identity Provider (IdP) to connect Immuta seamlessly to their Snowflake environment, allowing for enhanced workflows between Snowflake and Immuta.

Snowflake Table Grant Management – This new feature automatically grants users access to Snowflake data tables based on Immuta’s global subscription policies. Previously, users needed to manually grant access.

Data Source Ingestion for Snowflake – With organizations drastically increasing the amount of data they collect, store, and process in Snowflake, Immuta now offers accelerated metadata ingestion from Snowflake to Immuta. This helps data teams meet growing speed demands and enable faster time to value for Snowflake customers.

Improved Monitoring with Audit Log Export to Amazon S3 – Immuta now allows audit log data export into Amazon S3 to enable easier log data integration with tools such as Splunk. Knowing how data has been accessed, used, and changed is necessary to prove compliance, and this feature simplifies the exportation of audit log data to cloud storage for easier data analysis using log monitoring technologies.

Improved Policy Onboarding for Immuta’s Native Databricks Integration. Databricks customers can now connect data sources to Immuta without affecting any existing access controls until they are ready. This separates data policy authoring from policy ingestion so that existing access controls are not impacted. This way, customers can take a phased approach to implementing new Immuta policies, improving the onboarding process and new technology adoption.



“As massive amounts of data shift from on-premises to the cloud, we’re seeing cloud data infrastructure players like Snowflake, Databricks, and Google BigQuery come out on top. However, as this migration to the cloud occurs and sensitive data volumes grow, it also increases the surface area of security risk,” said Steve Touw, CTO, Immuta. “Today’s data-driven organizations need to be able to conduct effective analytics while ensuring data security, and we’re proud of our latest product innovations that enable key cloud data platforms to help meet growing data security and access demands.”

To learn more about these new features, read this Immuta blog post.

Immuta is the market leader in secure Data Access, providing data teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access to data by discovering, protecting, and monitoring data. Data-driven organizations worldwide trust Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta careers, click here.