THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES ITS GLOBAL AWARD WINNERS FOR 2023

The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Technology, Foreign Direct Investment, Banking and Finance, Business Aviation, Executive Education and regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe.

 

A selection of companies and individuals have been recognized for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.The categories include Global Banking & Finance AwardsGlobal Sustainability & ESG Awards and Global Business Awards. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies: 3J Capital Partners Best Asset Management Company – Brazil  
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG 
Leading Residential Real Estate Consultancy Solutions – Germany 
 
Active Re 
Reinsurance Company of the Year – Latin America & The Caribbean 
 
Active Re 
Most Innovative Reinsurer Solutions Provider – Latin America & The Caribbean 
 
Active Re 
Best Specialised Reinsurance Risk Manager – Latin America & The Caribbean 
 
Afore SURA 
Pension Fund Management Company of the Year – Mexico 
  
Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX) 
Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency 2023 – Mozambique 
 
Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX) 
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth 2023 – Mozambique 
 
America Free Zone 
Best Free Zone of the Year – LATAM 
 
America Free Zone 
Best Sustainable Transport Free Zone of the Year- LATAM 
 
Arif Habib Ltd 
Most Innovative Financial Markets Brokerage 
 
Arif Habib Ltd 
Best Forex Mobile App – “AHL Tick App” 
 
Arif Habib Ltd 
Most Trusted Forex Broker 
 
Artico Partners AG 
Best ESG Fund Management Partner – Switzerland 
 
AYA SOMPO Insurance 
Best Life Insurance Provider – Myanmar 
 
AYA SOMPO Insurance 
Most Reliable Insurance Partner – Myanmar 
 
AYA SOMPO Insurance 
Health Insurance Company Digital Transformation  
 
BAC 
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Costa Rica 
 
BAC 
Bank of the Year – Costa Rica 
 
BAC 
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Costa Rica 
 
Banca Generali 
Best ESG Asset Management Company – Italy 
 
Banca Generali 
Best Private Bank – Italy 
 
Banca Generali 
Best Green Credentials Bank – Italy 
 
Banco de Chile 
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile 
 
Banco de Chile 
Bank of the Year – Chile 
 
Banco de Chile 
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile 
 
Banco de Chile 
Bank of the Decade – Chile 
 
Bankinvest 
Best Integrated ESG Investment Strategy – Denmark 
 
Bankinvest 
Best Asset Management Services – Denmark 
 
Bank Nizwa 
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Oman 
 
Bank Nizwa 
Most Trusted Islamic Banking Partner – Oman 
 
Bank of China – Macau Branch 
Best Bank – Macau 2023 
 
Bank of China – Macau Branch 
Best SME Partner Bank – Macau  
 
Bank of China – Macau Branch 
Best Bank for Cash Management  
 
Bank of China – Macau Branch 
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider  
 
Bank of China – Macau Branch 
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Macau  
 
Bank of Industry 
Banking CEO of the Year – Nigeria – Mr Olukayode Pitan
 
Bank of Industry 
Best SME Partner Bank – Nigeria 
 
Bank of Industry 
Outstanding Support to MSME & Entrepreneur’s Growth – Nigeria 
 
Banque Misr 
Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank – Egypt 
 
Banque Misr 
Best Treasury Management Bank – MENA 
 
Banque Misr 
Liquidity Management Provider – MENA 
 
Banque Misr 
Best Bank for Cash Management – Egypt 
 
Banque Misr 
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA 
 
Baraka 
Investment Platform of the Year – Middle East 
 
Baraka 
Most Cutting-Edge Investment Technology Platform – Middle East 
 
Bestinver 
Infrastructure Investment Fund Manager of the Year 
 
Bitwise-IT 
Best IT Solutions Provider – UK 
 
BlueRock Group AG 
Best Sustainable Real Estate Investment Specialist – Switzerland 
 
Boursa Kuwait 
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Kuwait 
 
BTG Pactual Colombia 
Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia 
 
BTG Pactual Colombia 
Wealth Management Company of the Year – Colombia 
 
Caribbean Export Development Agency 
Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency 
 
Caribbean Export Development Agency 
Best ESG Industrial Free Zone – Caribbean 
 
Caribbean Export Development Agency 
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth 
 
Cogebanque 
Best SME Partner Bank – Rwanda  
 
Cogebanque 
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Rwanda 
 
Cogebanque 
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Rwanda 
 
Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago 
Industrial Free Zone of the Year – Central America & The Caribbean 
 
Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago 
Best Industrial Free Zone in Innovation and CSR – Central America & The Caribbean 
 
Coyol Free Zone 
Business Hub for Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing – Latin America 
 
Coyol Free Zone 
Latin America Free Zone of the Year – Latin America 
 
Coyol Free Zone 
Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – Latin America 
 
Dr Kohlhase GmbH 
Best Wealth Management Team – Germany  
 
Eccelsa Aviation 
Aviation Best European FBO 
 
Eccelsa Aviation 
Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator 
 
Elaia Partners 
Best FinTech Growth Investment Partner – France 
 
Energiekontor AG 
Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Project Developer – Germany  
 
EstateLogs 
Best Real Estate Investment Platform – Sweden 
 
FairMarkets 
Best Brokerage Services for Beginners – Asia 
 
FairMarkets 
Most Reliable and Transparent Broker – Global 
 
Fluence 
Best Integrated Battery & Energy Storage Leadership – Germany 
 
Fluence 
Most Innovative Eco-Design Energy Storage System Manufacturer – Germany 
 
Fluence 
Best CleanTech Energy Storage Corporate Governance – Germany 
 
HFM 
Best Trading Conditions 
 
IPification 
Best CEO in Cybersecurity Industry – Hong Kong – Stefan Kostic 
 
IPification 
Most Trusted Mobile Authentication Tech & Fraud Prevention Solution 
 
IPification 
Most Innovative Tech CFO of the Year – Edward Sit
 
IronFX 
Best Educational Broker 
 
KAFD 
Best Smart City Landmark & Sustainable Commercial Real Estate Solutions 
 
Kasikornbank 
Best Banking CEO – Kattiya Indaravijaya 
 
Kasikornbank 
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance 
 
Kasikornbank 
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service 
 
Kasikornbank 
Best CSR Bank 
 
Kasikornbank 
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank 
 
Kathrein Privatbank AG 
Most Sustainable Private Banking Partner – Austria 
 
Kontora Family Office GmbH 
Best Wealth Management Services – Germany 
 
KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund 
Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa 
 
KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund 
Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa 
 
L.E.K. Consulting 
Sustainability Strategies Consulting Company 
 
L.E.K. Consulting 
Sustainable Projects of the Future 
 
Links & Gains 
Best Corporate Legal Team – Egypt 
 
Luka Koper d.d. 
Most Reliable Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions – Slovenia 
 
MAS Equity Partners 
Private Equity Firm of the Year – Colombia 
 
MAS Equity Partners 
Best Impact Investment Strategy – Colombia 
 
Nazca Ventures 
Early-Stage Venture Capital Company of the Year – LATAM 
 
Nazca Ventures 
Tech Investment Team of the Year – LATAM 
 
NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd) 
Best SME Partner Bank – Tanzania 
 
NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd) 
Best Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – Tanzania 
 
NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd) 
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Tanzania 
 
NCBA Bank 
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Kenya 
 
NCBA Bank 
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Kenya 
 
Next.e.GO Mobile SE 
Best Mobility Tech Innovator & EV Manufacturing – Germany 
 
Octopus Energy 
Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Developer – UK 
 
Octopus Energy 
Best Renewable Energy Investor – UK 
 
PC Capital 
Best Sustainable Equity Investment Growth – Mexico 
 
Prometeo OpenBanking 
Open Banking Platform of the Year 
 
Prometeo OpenBanking 
Latin America Infrastructure Payment Platform 
 
Prometeo OpenBanking 
FinTech Leader of the Year – Ximena Aleman CEO 
 
Puente 
Best in Private Banking – Argentina 
 
Puente 
Best Investment Bank – Argentina 
 
Puente 
Best in Private Banking – Uruguay 
 
Puente 
Best in Private Banking – Paraguay 
 
Puente 
Best Investment Bank – Paraguay 
 
Resourcify 
Most Innovative Waste Management and Recycling Technology Solutions – Germany 
 
SeABank 
Best Retail Bank – Vietnam 
 
SilverCross Investment Management 
Best Sustainable Specialist Small-Cap Fund Manager – Netherlands 
 
Simply Sustainable 
ESG & Sustainability Consultancy Company of the Year 
 
Simply Sustainable 
ESG CEO of the Year – Nicola Stopps
 
St Helena Island 
Best Eco Tourism 
 
Standard Chartered 
Banking CEO of the Year Europe & Americas – Torry Berntsen 
 
StoreDot 
Most Innovative CEO in the Battery Solutions & Nanotechnology Industry – Israel – Doron Myersdorf
 
StoreDot 
Most Reliable Battery and EV Technology Manufacturer – Israel  
 
StoreDot 
Best Integrated Battery Energy Storage Leadership – Israel
 
Supernovae Labs 
Fintech Startup CEO of the Year Europe & Growth Strategy CEO of the Year – Italy – Carlo Giugovaz
 
Supernovae Labs 
Most Cutting-Edge Innovative FinTech Solutions Provider – Italy  
 
Toledo Capital AG 
Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office 
 
UAB Bank 
Best Bank – Myanmar  
 
UAB Bank 
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Myanmar 
 
UAB Bank 
Best SME Bank Partner – Myanmar 
 
UAB Bank 
Best Retail Bank – Myanmar 
 
UOBGlobal Capital Finance Limited 
Best Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider – Tanzania
 
Urban Shelter
Best Real Estate Developer – Sustainable “Green” Development
 
Urban Shelter
Most Diversified Real Estate Customer-Centric Brand
 
Urban Shelter
Best Real Estate Investment Solutions Team – Nigeria
 
Vista Land 
Brian Edang – CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry 
 
Vista Land 
Best Integrated Property Development – Sustainable Green Development 
 
Vista Land 
Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand 
 
Wesgro South Africa 
Most Innovative Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency 2022 
 
Wesgro South Africa 
Best Sustainable Business Growth Investment Partner 2022 
 
Whitestar Asset Solutions S.A. 
Best NPL and RE Servicer – Portugal 
 
For more information visit http://www.the-european.eu
 
Notes to Editors
 
The European is a quarterly business publication, published by Chase Publishing in London, where topics such as technology, foreign direct investment, banking and finance, business aviation, executive education are discussed. The European Magazine is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.
Think your business should be nominated for an award? Vote here
