THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES ITS GLOBAL AWARD WINNERS FOR 2023

A selection of companies and individuals have been recognized for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.The categories include Global Banking & Finance Awards, Global Sustainability & ESG Awards and Global Business Awards. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies: 3J Capital Partners Best Asset Management Company – Brazil

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Leading Residential Real Estate Consultancy Solutions – Germany



Active Re

Reinsurance Company of the Year – Latin America & The Caribbean



Active Re

Most Innovative Reinsurer Solutions Provider – Latin America & The Caribbean



Active Re

Best Specialised Reinsurance Risk Manager – Latin America & The Caribbean



Afore SURA

Pension Fund Management Company of the Year – Mexico



Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX)

Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency 2023 – Mozambique



Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX)

Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth 2023 – Mozambique



America Free Zone

Best Free Zone of the Year – LATAM



America Free Zone

Best Sustainable Transport Free Zone of the Year- LATAM



Arif Habib Ltd

Most Innovative Financial Markets Brokerage



Arif Habib Ltd

Best Forex Mobile App – “AHL Tick App”



Arif Habib Ltd

Most Trusted Forex Broker



Artico Partners AG

Best ESG Fund Management Partner – Switzerland



AYA SOMPO Insurance

Best Life Insurance Provider – Myanmar



AYA SOMPO Insurance

Most Reliable Insurance Partner – Myanmar



AYA SOMPO Insurance

Health Insurance Company Digital Transformation



BAC

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Costa Rica



BAC

Bank of the Year – Costa Rica



BAC

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Costa Rica



Banca Generali

Best ESG Asset Management Company – Italy



Banca Generali

Best Private Bank – Italy



Banca Generali

Best Green Credentials Bank – Italy



Banco de Chile

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile



Banco de Chile

Bank of the Year – Chile



Banco de Chile

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile



Banco de Chile

Bank of the Decade – Chile



Bankinvest

Best Integrated ESG Investment Strategy – Denmark



Bankinvest

Best Asset Management Services – Denmark



Bank Nizwa

Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Oman



Bank Nizwa

Most Trusted Islamic Banking Partner – Oman



Bank of China – Macau Branch

Best Bank – Macau 2023



Bank of China – Macau Branch

Best SME Partner Bank – Macau



Bank of China – Macau Branch

Best Bank for Cash Management



Bank of China – Macau Branch

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider



Bank of China – Macau Branch

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Macau



Bank of Industry

Banking CEO of the Year – Nigeria – Mr Olukayode Pitan



Bank of Industry

Best SME Partner Bank – Nigeria



Bank of Industry

Outstanding Support to MSME & Entrepreneur’s Growth – Nigeria



Banque Misr

Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank – Egypt



Banque Misr

Best Treasury Management Bank – MENA



Banque Misr

Liquidity Management Provider – MENA



Banque Misr

Best Bank for Cash Management – Egypt



Banque Misr

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA



Baraka

Investment Platform of the Year – Middle East



Baraka

Most Cutting-Edge Investment Technology Platform – Middle East



Bestinver

Infrastructure Investment Fund Manager of the Year



Bitwise-IT

Best IT Solutions Provider – UK



BlueRock Group AG

Best Sustainable Real Estate Investment Specialist – Switzerland



Boursa Kuwait

Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Kuwait



BTG Pactual Colombia

Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia



BTG Pactual Colombia

Wealth Management Company of the Year – Colombia



Caribbean Export Development Agency

Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency



Caribbean Export Development Agency

Best ESG Industrial Free Zone – Caribbean



Caribbean Export Development Agency

Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth



Cogebanque

Best SME Partner Bank – Rwanda



Cogebanque

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Rwanda



Cogebanque

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Rwanda



Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago

Industrial Free Zone of the Year – Central America & The Caribbean



Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago

Best Industrial Free Zone in Innovation and CSR – Central America & The Caribbean



Coyol Free Zone

Business Hub for Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing – Latin America



Coyol Free Zone

Latin America Free Zone of the Year – Latin America



Coyol Free Zone

Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – Latin America



Dr Kohlhase GmbH

Best Wealth Management Team – Germany



Eccelsa Aviation

Aviation Best European FBO



Eccelsa Aviation

Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator



Elaia Partners

Best FinTech Growth Investment Partner – France



Energiekontor AG

Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Project Developer – Germany



EstateLogs

Best Real Estate Investment Platform – Sweden



FairMarkets

Best Brokerage Services for Beginners – Asia



FairMarkets

Most Reliable and Transparent Broker – Global



Fluence

Best Integrated Battery & Energy Storage Leadership – Germany



Fluence

Most Innovative Eco-Design Energy Storage System Manufacturer – Germany



Fluence

Best CleanTech Energy Storage Corporate Governance – Germany



HFM

Best Trading Conditions



IPification

Best CEO in Cybersecurity Industry – Hong Kong – Stefan Kostic



IPification

Most Trusted Mobile Authentication Tech & Fraud Prevention Solution



IPification

Most Innovative Tech CFO of the Year – Edward Sit



IronFX

Best Educational Broker



KAFD

Best Smart City Landmark & Sustainable Commercial Real Estate Solutions



Kasikornbank

Best Banking CEO – Kattiya Indaravijaya



Kasikornbank

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance



Kasikornbank

Most ESG Responsible Banking Service



Kasikornbank

Best CSR Bank



Kasikornbank

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank



Kathrein Privatbank AG

Most Sustainable Private Banking Partner – Austria



Kontora Family Office GmbH

Best Wealth Management Services – Germany



KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund

Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa



KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund

Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa



L.E.K. Consulting

Sustainability Strategies Consulting Company



L.E.K. Consulting

Sustainable Projects of the Future



Links & Gains

Best Corporate Legal Team – Egypt



Luka Koper d.d.

Most Reliable Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions – Slovenia



MAS Equity Partners

Private Equity Firm of the Year – Colombia



MAS Equity Partners

Best Impact Investment Strategy – Colombia



Nazca Ventures

Early-Stage Venture Capital Company of the Year – LATAM



Nazca Ventures

Tech Investment Team of the Year – LATAM



NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)

Best SME Partner Bank – Tanzania



NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)

Best Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – Tanzania



NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Tanzania



NCBA Bank

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Kenya



NCBA Bank

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Kenya



Next.e.GO Mobile SE

Best Mobility Tech Innovator & EV Manufacturing – Germany



Octopus Energy

Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Developer – UK



Octopus Energy

Best Renewable Energy Investor – UK



PC Capital

Best Sustainable Equity Investment Growth – Mexico



Prometeo OpenBanking

Open Banking Platform of the Year



Prometeo OpenBanking

Latin America Infrastructure Payment Platform



Prometeo OpenBanking

FinTech Leader of the Year – Ximena Aleman CEO



Puente

Best in Private Banking – Argentina



Puente

Best Investment Bank – Argentina



Puente

Best in Private Banking – Uruguay



Puente

Best in Private Banking – Paraguay



Puente

Best Investment Bank – Paraguay



Resourcify

Most Innovative Waste Management and Recycling Technology Solutions – Germany



SeABank

Best Retail Bank – Vietnam



SilverCross Investment Management

Best Sustainable Specialist Small-Cap Fund Manager – Netherlands



Simply Sustainable

ESG & Sustainability Consultancy Company of the Year



Simply Sustainable

ESG CEO of the Year – Nicola Stopps



St Helena Island

Best Eco Tourism



Standard Chartered

Banking CEO of the Year Europe & Americas – Torry Berntsen



StoreDot

Most Innovative CEO in the Battery Solutions & Nanotechnology Industry – Israel – Doron Myersdorf



StoreDot

Most Reliable Battery and EV Technology Manufacturer – Israel



StoreDot

Best Integrated Battery Energy Storage Leadership – Israel



Supernovae Labs

Fintech Startup CEO of the Year Europe & Growth Strategy CEO of the Year – Italy – Carlo Giugovaz



Supernovae Labs

Most Cutting-Edge Innovative FinTech Solutions Provider – Italy



Toledo Capital AG

Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office



UAB Bank

Best Bank – Myanmar



UAB Bank

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Myanmar



UAB Bank

Best SME Bank Partner – Myanmar



UAB Bank

Best Retail Bank – Myanmar



UOBGlobal Capital Finance Limited

Best Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider – Tanzania



Urban Shelter

Best Real Estate Developer – Sustainable “Green” Development



Urban Shelter

Most Diversified Real Estate Customer-Centric Brand



Urban Shelter

Best Real Estate Investment Solutions Team – Nigeria



Vista Land

Brian Edang – CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry



Vista Land

Best Integrated Property Development – Sustainable Green Development



Vista Land

Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand



Wesgro South Africa

Most Innovative Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency 2022



Wesgro South Africa

Best Sustainable Business Growth Investment Partner 2022



Whitestar Asset Solutions S.A.

Best NPL and RE Servicer – Portugal



