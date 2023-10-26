THE FUTURE OF ENGINEERING LAUNCHES AT THE INSTITUTION OF CIVIL ENGINEERS HQ

Presented by communications specialist St James’s House in association with the ICE, The Future of Engineering is hosted at www.engineeringtv.org and encompasses a selection of exclusive films, interviews and editorial features developed in partnership with a range of leading organisations.

The launch event was attended by prominent industry figures, including a large number of ICE members, and featured a Q & A with ICE Vice President David Porter. It also premiered the initiative’s two new documentaries – Putting the Smart into Cities and Inspiring Future Generations.

Putting the Smart into Cities explores the ideas, innovations and individuals leading the development of sustainable, smart cities across the globe. Bringing together all aspects of urban living, from transport and communications to the built environment, work and leisure, the film provides a platform for further debate around the present and future challenges of urban living.

Complementing this film, Inspiring Future Generations offers an insight into the wider world of engineering through interviews with both industry leaders and those new to the sector. As such, the film is ideal viewing for those looking to pursue a career in engineering and for established professionals who are interested in the development of the industry’s next generation.

Together these documentaries present a fascinating exploration of urban living and how engineers – both present and future – will continue to shape our world. “Civil engineering and infrastructure engineering are hugely important to society,” said ICE Vice President David Porter in an exclusive interview for the initiative. “It’s a very broad profession where lots of different people with different skills all come together to provide the infrastructure systems that we need.”

Richard Freed, Founder of St James’s House, said: “We’re thrilled to launch this important initiative at the global home of civil engineering. The thought leaders and engineering pioneers featured in The Future of Engineering are addressing some of the most pressing challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Notes to editors:

The Institution of Civil Engineers (www.ice.org.uk), or ICE, is a 95,000-strong global membership organisation with over 200 years of history. It is a centre of engineering excellence, qualifying engineers and helping them maintain lifelong competence, assuring society that the infrastructure they create is safe, dependable and well designed. Its network of experts offers trusted, impartial advice to politicians and decision makers on how to build and adapt infrastructure to create a more sustainable world.

St James’s House (www.stjamess.org) is a leading publisher and communications company that specialises in providing organisations around the world with access to key audiences.