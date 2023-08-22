LIEUTENANT GENERAL GIOVANNI TUCK APPOINTED CEO OF ROBBINS-GIOIA, LLC

Air Force Lieutenant General Giovanni “GI” Tuck served as the Director for Logistics (J4), The Joint Staff, as a former member of the Army Senior Executive Service as the Deputy Director, Supply, Production and Distribution, Federal COVID -19 Response, and the Vice President for Global Military and Government Sales, CAE Healthcare, Inc.

GI possesses extensive experience in developing logistics, transportation, distribution, and supply chain strategies as well as executing strategic planning for major defense programs in partnership with our Allies. He has a proven ability to cultivate high-performing teams and foster collaboration among stakeholders to achieve winning strategic objectives.

LtGen Tuck made his transition to the civilian workforce after a successful career in the U.S. Air Force where he planned, led, and executed Joint operations and logistics support at every level. His final assignment on active duty was as the Director for Logistics. He also integrated logistics planning and execution in support of global operations and assisted the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in fulfilling his responsibilities as the principal military advisor to the President and the Secretary of Defense.

“We are excited to have GI at the helm of Robbins-Gioia, leading the team into the next stage of growth, in supporting Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) activities and supply chain logistics shortfalls with innovative measures to improve readiness and create efficiencies for our defense partners”, said Dr. Darryl Wilkerson, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Acorn Growth Companies.

Founded in 1980, Robbins-Gioia specialized in program management services for the federal government. Today, they are the market leader in providing unique systems modernization and enterprise solutions focused on enhancing capabilities and improving performance and readiness for the federal government and industry. They deliver purpose-built solutions to diverse challenges in business and government through managed services, management consulting and software tools including JFAST (Jaguar® Family of Advanced Scheduling Tools), RG’s premier suite of software tools for planning, analysis, and management of complex, mission-critical activities for defense and commercial organizations. In 2019, RG became a member of the Acorn portfolio.

A middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence and Space. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace & Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.

