PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES ANNOUNCES $20.4 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

At-the-Market Fundraise supports Company through several potentially value-creating milestones and beyond

The PIPE included participation from Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC, Ally Bridge Group, Sphera Healthcare and other institutional and individual accredited investors.

ProMIS anticipates the gross proceeds from the PIPE to be approximately $20.4 million, before deducting fees to the placement agents and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The financing is expected to close on August 23, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Proceeds from the PIPE financing are expected to be used to advance the clinical development of PMN310, ProMIS’ lead therapeutic candidate, as well as for working capital and other general corporate expenses.

Certain directors and officers of the Company are subscribing for up to approximately $145,000 of Common Share Units. The issuance of Common Share Units to insiders will be considered a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform – ProMIS and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

http://www.promisneurosciences.com