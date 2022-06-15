We say “Hello” to our latest addition: Hello Sunday!

Just in time for the summer season, we have the pleasure of welcoming a long-awaited addition to our range: Hello Sunday!

The brand which only launched in 2021 and has already won numerous awards for its innovative formulations where sun protection is taken to a whole new level. To quote the brand itself: “Everyday is a Sunday”.

Hello Sunday was created by a collective of creative specialists and formulation experts with the common vision of changing the way we think about – and use – sunscreen. This shared vision inspired the creation of a brand of protective products that not only look and feel amazing, but are also extremely effective, skin caring and work for all skin types and skin tones.

With feather-light formulations and multifaceted protection against UV, IR, HEV and environmental pollution, Hello Sunday has once and for all blurred the boundaries between SPF and skin care. The products suit everyone – all skin types, all skin conditions and all wallets. The products are also kind to the sea (free from oxybenzone and octinoxate), vegan and cruelty-free.

Three favourites from the brand:

The Everyday One – Face Moisturizer SPF50

Your daily companion and part of your skincare routine! This face cream offers, in addition to broad-spectrum protection, also vitamin C and hyaluronic acid in a moisturising formula that promotes soft and supple skin.



The One For Your Hands – Hand Cream SPF 30

Just throw this ultra-light hand cream with moisturising aloe vera and SPF30 in your handbag, and you’re good to go.





The Take-Out One – Invisible Sun Stick SPF 30

Multifunctional for both face and body and the perfect partner in hand luggage. Moisturising hyaluronic acid and nourishing oils ensure that the skin is kept soft and supple in the sun.



Hello Sunday is now available at Skincity.com Discover the entire range here.

