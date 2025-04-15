Fexco Launches Cross-Industry Payment Orchestration Platform Building on Cruise Market Dominance

Fexco, the Irish-based financial services and fintech company, has launched payUnite, its market-leading next-generation global payments orchestration platform, into the airline, retail and hospitality industries.

payUnite provides a unified payment platform to enterprise merchants. It provides a secure, independent, and frictionless payment experience.

With over 35% market share in the cruise industry, and trusted by many of the world’s leading cruise lines, Fexco’s payUnite platform currently processes over $17 billion in transaction volumes annually. It has become a critical payments backbone for cruise operators worldwide. Built to meet the rigorous demands of a $44 billion cruise sector, the platform has proven its robustness, reliability, and adaptability in one of the most complex and high-value verticals in travel.

This launch will see Fexco further capitalise on the rapid growth of the global payment orchestration market. The market is expected to expand from $1.6 billion in 2025 to $6.52 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 24.7%.

For merchants, payUnite solves the problems of fragmented payment ecosystems and global customer bases, with increasing demands for modern, flexible payment experiences. It enables merchants to maintain their independence throughout their payments stack. This prevents vendor lock-in and ensures vendor flexibility through orchestration.

For acquirers, payUnite is an ally. It reduces risk, unlocks more volume, optimises transaction flows, and delivers higher performance via intelligent routing.

Sean Crowe, CEO of Fexco’s Financial Services Division, said, “We’ve built a resilient and intelligent platform that delivers payments for some of the world’s most operationally intensive and geographically dispersed merchants. Now, we’re taking that proven infrastructure into hospitality, airlines, and retail – verticals where we see massive potential for optimisation, independence, and orchestration-driven growth.”

In addition, payUnite will deliver to its cruise, airline, retail and hospitality clients the following benefits:

• Alternative Payment Methods including Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL): payUnite comes with pre-integrations to offer BNPL payment options at checkout. This drives higher average transaction values while also reducing cart abandonment. For example, one of Fexco’s partners, Affirm, has helped travel brands increase average order values by up to 48% and secure customer bookings 45% earlier.

• Card Tokenisation: payUnite has a card tokenisation engine that delivers a seamless payment experience. It reduces customer friction and fully adheres to stringent data protection regulations like PCI DSS.

• Smart Acquirer Routing: payUnite will improve transaction approval speed and lower transaction costs. It accelerates receivables for merchants from acquirers by facilitating risk diversification across acquirers.

• Omnichannel Payments: payUnite delivers both Online and POS Payments in a unified platform. This delivers a seamless customer experience, improved data insights, and enhanced security.

• Reporting and Reconciliation Engine: payUnite will automate processes, reduce errors, streamline operations, improve cash flow management, enhance compliance, and optimise resource use. It also lowers back-office costs.

• Value Added Services: Fexco’s Dynamic Currency Conversion unlocks additional merchant revenue. Fraud management reduces fraud and friction. Chargeback management minimises losses.

payUnite builds on Fexco’s OpenConnect, simplifying and securing the payment journey. It integrates multiple payment and security technologies for a seamless transaction experience for acquirers, merchants, and customers.

Recognised as one of the world’s original and most established fintech players, Fexco employs over 2,800 people across its suite of companies. These are headquartered in Killorglin, Co. Kerry, located in the South West of Ireland. Founded in 1981, Fexco now has operations in 50 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America.

Fexco serves some of the world’s biggest brands across multiple industries in Payments and FX. This is achieved through a wide range of innovative products and services including Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), Multi Currency Pricing (MCP), International Payments, Retail FX, and payUnite. In Business Services, Fexco offers bespoke Managed and Advisory Services, Property Services management, and Aviation Services. In New Ventures, Fexco develops products and services for both its core businesses and new ventures.

Since its inception, Fexco has been driven by an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit. This ethos has brought the company to new regions and industries of growth. It connects customers with exciting new opportunities. Through its commitment to partnership and innovation, the company has built an international network of customers.

www.fexco.com