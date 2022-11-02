Rapiscan Systems® Learning Academy launches industry-first learning experience platform, corteX™

Leading with unparalleled training innovation, award-winning and fully accredited training provider, Rapiscan Systems Learning Academy , has launched its pioneering digital learning experience platform, corteX™.

Redefining perceptions of e-learning, corteX™ brings enhanced digital features, streamlined functionality, enriched content, and engaging social capability to create an all-in-one, highly immersive, anytime access platform – like no other.

corteX ™ allows customers to purchase licenses which can be used as needed and on whatever course desired. We understand the need for flexibility and our new licensing payment option allows customers to spend on their terms.

Performing as a powerful, people-driven, comprehensive learning and social experience, rather than a management system, the unique functionality of corteX™ enables users to quickly access the latest resources and essential tools required to simultaneously deliver, request, or review learning, across multiple strands.

Through collective learning and advanced technology, the future of upskilled development starts with corteX™.

From ultra-connected usability to upskilling with ease, corteX™ provides unrivalled training resources and targeted course access, enabling users to take full control of their learning journey, alongside the added ability to efficiently monitor compliancy and assessment level progress. Further self-service tools and QR codes make registration simple for large sign-up groups, whilst peer-to-peer interaction and growth is optimized for elevated user activity, inspiring teams to get ahead.

Unlock the experience

All learning and monitoring centralized across one platform

Personalized features, bespoke interfaces, and customizable site branding

Social sharing and discussion threads for collaborative engagement

Thrive & develop

Limitless reporting and compliancy visibility

Dynamic seminars, digital assets, and live streaming events

Flexible tiered pricing model

“The platform offers a cost-effective, agile, and engaging experience for all users to benefit from this training innovation. We’re extremely excited by the centralized functionality, advanced technology, and enhanced learning features.” – Brian Reid, Global Director – Training and Education

corteX™ fuses global experience with next generation digital learning cultures to ensure businesses, organizations and students are fully versed in developmental solutions, for today and beyond.

www.rapiscansystems.com/learning–academy/cortex/

Rapiscan Systems, a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a leading global provider of security inspection solutions, with more than 100,000 products installed in over 170 countries. Rapiscan Systems has an extensive portfolio of Baggage and Parcel Inspection, Cargo and Vehicle Inspection, Hold Baggage Screening, People Screening, Trace Detection, Radiation Detection, Tray Return System and enhanced security solutions, which are supported by a global service network. The company’s state-of-the-art products, solutions and services operate in the world’s most demanding security environments, including at airports, border crossings, railway stations, seaports, government and military installations and high-risk facilities. Rapiscan Systems promotes excellence in security and efficiency, continually investing in research to develop technological advancements that address present and future threats and meet the most rigorous compliance standards worldwide.