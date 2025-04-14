TT-Line is official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

TT-Line, as a leading shipping company in the field of sustainable transport in the Baltic Sea, between Germany, Sweden, Poland and Lithuania, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers, and is an International Day proclaimed by UNESCO.

The launch in March marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, and related articles and news—highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to TT-Line, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, TT-Line’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators, and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Jörg Erdtmann, Technical Director at TT-Line, says:

“As an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025, we are proud to contribute to the global conversation on engineering solutions for a greener future. Through innovation, energy efficiency, and our commitment to reducing emissions, we continue to shape sustainable maritime transport in the Baltic Sea and beyond. We believe that engineering plays a crucial role in tackling climate challenges, and we are dedicated to driving progress towards a more sustainable future.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says:

“World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Craig Vye, Group Director at St James’s House, says:

“We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have TT-Line involved, as an authority in sustainable travel.”

To view TT-Line’s WED content, go to:

https://worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/tt-line/

The WED 2025 launch, campaign, and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net.