The Grange Institution features in UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

The Grange Institution, as a leader in the education sector, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers. It is an International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone.

The launch in Paris marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, related articles, and news—highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to The Grange Institution, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, The Grange Institution’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators, and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Soh Bee Ling, Academic Director & Principal of The Grange, says:

“This esteemed partnership underscores our unwavering dedication in Educating for Sustainable Development (ESD). We are proud to work towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in Quality Education. At The Grange Institution and The Grange International Preschool, it is never too early to develop an engineer’s mindset. We take immense pride in sharing our stories of how our boutique school in Singapore inspires young students to advance the SDGs as respectful and responsible global citizens.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says:

“World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says:

“We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have The Grange Institution involved, as an authority in the education sector.”

To view The Grange Institution’s WED content, go to:

https://worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/the-grange-institution/

The WED 2025 launch, campaign, and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net