1 min.Read

Avery Dennison’s DT Linerless solution is now officially compatible with a Star Micronics printer model

R Powell
R Powell

Avery Dennison is proud to announce that its direct thermal linerless label, AD XeroLinr DT™ (product code NWP1943), has been successfully validated for compatibility with Star Micronics’ TSP100IV-UE SK printer, following laboratory testing. This endorsement of the TSP100IV-UE SK printer, a popular choice in the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry, highlights the outstanding performance and reliability of AD XeroLinr DT™ in even the most demanding settings.

Together with Star Micronics, Avery Dennison conducted extensive testing to validate the compatibility and high performance of AD XeroLinr DT™ with the TSP100IV-UE SK linerless printer, ideal for repositionable applications in the growing food and drink, takeaway, and delivery markets. It is an excellent choice for modern, environmentally conscious businesses.

Avery Dennison, the inventor of the pressure-sensitive (PS) label 90 years ago, continues to innovate with sustainable solutions. Unlike traditional PS labels that include liners, AD XeroLinr DT™ takes a more sustainable approach by removing the need for liners altogether, significantly reducing waste. Designed with a pattern-coated emulsion adhesive, it is engineered to meet the unique needs of QSRs. It minimizes concerns like adhesive buildup, dust, and paper jams that can disrupt printer performance. Its secure adhesion ensures labels stay in place, improving order accuracy and operational efficiency in fast-paced environments.

“AD XeroLinr DT™ provides a reliable solution for improving inventory tracking and order management in QSRs,” said Jitesh Mehta, Senior Director of Product Marketing and Sustainability at Avery Dennison. “Our linerless labels deliver excellent barcode resolution to ensure smooth operations during peak hours, enhancing order accuracy and streamlining kitchen workflows. We’re proud to have AD XeroLinr DT™ recognized for its flexibility in a wide range of applications, and excited to see users enjoy seamless printing performance, reduced waste, and increased efficiency that simplify their operations.”

For more about AD XeroLinr DT™ and its applications, visit https://avydn.co/427omi5

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital ID solutions company specializing in labeling, RFID inlays, and software that bridges the physical and digital worlds. They serve industries like retail, e-commerce, logistics, food, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, providing solutions that enhance branding, improve supply chain efficiency, and promote sustainability.

Star Micronics is a leading provider of point-of-sale (POS) solutions for a variety of industries, including food, beverage and quick service restaurants. Their innovative printer technologies help businesses improve efficiency and customer service. 

