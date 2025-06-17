Toyota Tsusho Systems and Moro Technology Corporation Announce Strategic Capital Alliance to Enhance Global IT Services for Toyota Group and Japanese Multinational Corporations

Toyota Tsusho Systems (HQ: Aichi prefecture, Nagoya, Representative Director and President: Hirotoshi Watanabe, hereafter TTS) has made a strategic investment acquiring a 35% share in Moro Technology Corporation (HQ: Aichi prefecture, Nagoya, Representative Director and CEO: Marios Papanikolopoulos, hereafter MTC), a subsidiary of MORO GLOBAL BV.

This capital alliance, concluded in April 2025, merges the strengths of TTS, which provides global support primarily focused on the automotive industry, with MTC’s digital technology engineering capabilities and expertise. Building on this synergy, the partnership will expand its presence in the market of Japanese businesses operating globally.

This strategic investment fuels growth for both organizations by strengthening their foundation to deliver enhanced services and better respond to clients’ needs through:

: MTC’s service model and highly skilled digital talent, delivered with TTS’s global network, will enable us to provide rapid support for overseas projects. Expanded Long-Term Strategic Partnership: This investment further evolves the collaborative relationship between TTS and MTC, which started in 2019. By elevating our shared objectives more than ever before, we solidify our position as a trusted technology partner dedicated to delivering even higher quality services to Japanese global corporations.

Toyota Tsusho Systems President Hirotoshi Watanabe, said, “‘Toyota Tsusho Systems will utilize Moro Technology Corporation’s engineering expertise and advanced capabilities to extend TTS’s reach to support the Toyota Group’s overseas operations more comprehensively than ever before. Through the enhanced support coverage resulting from this capital participation, we are confident in our strengthened ability to offer our proven expertise developed over many years to Japanese companies operating globally. We look forward to further developing our collaboration with MTC and working to resolve the IT support challenges our customers face at their global operations.”

Moro Technology Corporation CEO Marios Papanikolopoulos, stated, “Joining the Toyota Tsusho family through this strategic partnership with Toyota Tsusho Systems is a significant milestone for MTC, reflecting confidence in our vision and team. This mutually beneficial alliance enhances our ability to better serve our clients, especially the Toyota Group, and strengthens our capacity as a global technology partner for Japanese businesses, leveraging TTS’s network and our shared commitment to creativity, flexibility, reliability and quality.”



Learn more about TTS’s investment in MTC here.

About Toyota Tsusho Systems Corporation:

Company Name Toyota Tsusho Systems Corporation Location Nagoya, Aichi, Japan Established 1994 Representative Director Hirotoshi Watanabe Capital Structure 100% Toyota Tsusho Corporation Website https://www.ttsystems.com



TTS delivers global IT support services to companies operating across a wide spectrum of industries. Possessing operational bases with numerous IT engineers in North America, Europe, the Australia-Asia region, and China, TTS provides Japanese enterprises considering international expansion with systems implementation and operational support tailored to the specific needs of each country.

About Moro Technology Corporation:

Company Name Moro Technology Corporation Location Nagoya, Aichi, Japan Established 2022 (EU business operations started in 2017 with the founding of MORO BV in Belgium) Representative Director Marios Papanikolopoulos Capital Structure 65% MORO GLOBAL BV, 35% Toyota Tsusho Systems Corporation Website https://www.morotechnology.co.jp



MTC supports Japanese businesses with cutting-edge technology solutions. As a dedicated technology services partner, MTC delivers a comprehensive suite of support spanning Business Consulting, Software Development, System Integration, Managed Helpdesk Operations, and Global Engineering Technology Services. MTC is headquartered in Japan, with its subsidiaries MORO TECH, TOSCALE, and DIGITOPS located in Belgium, Portugal, Greece, and Cyprus.