Orbis Protect Acquires Panthera Group Limited

Orbis Protect announces the acquisition of Panthera Group Limited, a specialist security and site set-up business to the construction sector, to expand its service offering to customers. This strategic acquisition enables vertical integration of the Orbis Group while enhancing its technology-enabled service offering to the sector across the UK.

Orbis Protect (‘Orbis’), a UK market leader in specialist security and protection services, has completed the strategic acquisition of Panthera Group Limited (‘Panthera’). Panthera is a leading provider of vital site infrastructure services, including CCTV, alarms, access control and trademarked sustainable hoarding solutions. By joining the Orbis Group of companies, Panthera will expand its provision of specialist security services to the construction sector with the support of the wider group.

Panthera’s specialist expertise will enhance Orbis’ ‘first to site’ capabilities, increasing the combined group’s ability to deliver turnkey site solutions. New and existing customers of the group will benefit from expert knowledge in construction site set-up, combined with industry-leading technology solutions to deliver a superior customer experience.

Established in 2003 by Neal James (Managing Director), Panthera has grown successfully to become one of the leading providers of technology-enabled security and site set-up solutions in London and the South East. Alongside its broader suite of site security solutions, Panthera has developed a market-leading hoarding product, EnviroHoard, offering customers a net-zero verified system with greater longevity and flexibility than traditional solutions. Orbis will invest in Panthera to support its planned growth to enable the delivery of full site set-up solutions to customers nationwide.

Panthera will retain its identity and management structure, with Neal James continuing to lead the business into its next phase of growth as part of the Orbis Group of companies.

Orbis CEO, Ben Howard commented:

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Panthera into the Orbis Group. Neal and his team have built a very successful business delivering security-critical solutions to their customers. They have a very impressive track record and a strong reputation for being innovative leaders in the delivery of high-value, sustainable solutions.

As part of the Orbis family, we will invest in Panthera to enable the business to achieve its full potential for growth into new markets and continue to deliver innovative new products and services for customers.

This acquisition enhances Orbis’ turnkey solution delivery, aligns perfectly with our strategic growth objectives, and strengthens our ability to protect what is valuable for our customers.”

Panthera Managing Director, Neal James commented:

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for everyone at Panthera, our team, our customers and our supply chain. The relationship will accelerate our growth plans, allow us to invest in product development and fast-track the delivery of our innovative security products to projects across the UK.

Our security products, combined with Orbis’s security technology, offer clients an industry-leading solution not seen before. The team and I are all looking forward to becoming part of the Orbis family and can’t wait to begin the next stage of our growth journey.”

Orbis is a leading provider of vacant property services, site security and people protection solutions throughout the UK. Since 1981, Orbis has grown to become a trusted partner for commercial and corporate clients, local authorities, housing associations and a wide variety of public and private sector organisations, providing services to thousands of customers each year.

Orbis’ national resources include 26 offices and depots, a fleet of over 300 vehicles and a team of more than 750 employees, enabling it to deliver localised, rapid response across the UK. Orbis’ professional teams work closely with customers to provide exceptional value, outstanding service and complete peace of mind.

www.orbisprotect.com