North Atlantic Corp Announces Acquisition of Architectural Concepts

R Powell
By R Powell

North Atlantic Corp announced today that it has acquired Architectural Concepts LLC, a Colorado-based manufacturer and distributor of doors, commercial openings, shower doors, and related products. This acquisition further cements North Atlantic’s position in the industry as a leading family-owned company in the building industry and reflects its commitment to continued growth.

Like North Atlantic, Architectural Concepts has deep experience in both the manufacture and distribution of doors to the residential and commercial building sectors. This partnership presents a strategic opportunity to expand North Atlantic’s product distribution, especially within its premium offerings. Scott Colby and Josh Morgan will remain with the company for the long term in their current roles.

“Architectural Concepts has an entrepreneurial mindset, a focus on delivering exceptional products and services, a relationship-driven culture among its staff and business partners, and a forward-thinking team that is advancing its brand rapidly. All of these align well with our culture, while providing us with further geographic and customer diversification, which we believe is key to our stability and longevity as a family-owned business,” said Peter Humphrey, North Atlantic’s CEO.

North Atlantic is a leading family-owned company in the building industry, with a nationwide customer presence and manufacturing/distribution facilities in the Northeast, South Central, and Mountain West. Through its various go-to-market brands such as Architectural Concepts, Central Woodwork, Cenwood Appliance, Cleary Wholesale, Horner Millwork, Remodelers Outlet, and Van Millwork, North Atlantic serves premier customers across the residential, commercial, and hospitality construction sectors. This is the sixteenth acquisition in the company’s history.

For more on North Atlantic visit northatlanticcorp.com

