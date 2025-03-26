North Star Empowers Gen Z To Embrace Individuality In “Find Your North Star” Campaign

North Star, the bold and rebellious sneaker brand from the iconic Bata Group, has unveiled its latest global campaign for first half year 2025, “Find Your North Star,” a powerful celebration of identity, authenticity, and individuality.

North Star, the bold and rebellious sneaker brand from the iconic Bata Group, has unveiled its latest global campaign for first half year 2025, “Find Your North Star,” a powerful celebration of identity, authenticity, and individuality. With a rich history rooted in youth culture since 1948, North Star continues its tradition of empowering young people to confidently express their evolving personal styles.

“Find Your North Star” introduces a dynamic new communication platform designed to resonate deeply with Gen Z consumers, emphasizing the limitless potential of self-expression. The campaign highlights North Star’s fresh product lines, including the North Star FC Collection—featuring standout models like the Striker, Ace Sport, and Striker Elev8—and the vibrant North Star Skater Collection, showcasing key styles such as Skate Chunk, Skate Wave, and Team Star.

Central to the campaign are two emerging talents who embody the North Star spirit: Esteban Rojas, the dynamic rapper and songwriter from Cali, Colombia, and Mareana, an innovative DJ from Medellín. Their compelling stories anchor the creative direction of the campaign, which explores different aspects of personality and self-expression, captured in evocative themes—”Creative You,” “Iconic You,” and “Limitless You.”

“This campaign is more than a call to action; it’s a movement to empower young people worldwide to embrace their uniqueness,” says a spokesperson for North Star. “We encourage everyone to find their ‘North Star’—their true authentic self—and boldly express it.”

Through immersive digital experiences, impactful collaborations with micro-influencers, and captivating visual storytelling across digital platforms, social media, and experiential retail spaces, North Star’s campaign seeks to inspire and create genuine connections with youth around the globe and especially in Latin America (Colombia, Peru, Chile,..), Europe and APAC.

In celebration of the campaign, North Star’s global marketing team has launched a new global Instagram account, @northstarfootwear, where the brand will continuously release inspiring campaign content.

North Star continues its mission to democratize sport-inspired lifestyle fashion, proving that true value lies in the authenticity of personal expression rather than price tags.

Explore the campaign and new product collections online at northstarshoes.com and join the conversation by sharing your unique expression with #FindYourNorthStar.

With its origins dating back to Canada in 1948, North Star has been leaving its mark on footwear fashion for a remarkable 75 years. At the heart of today’s popular youth culture, North Star serves those who dare to express their individuality and challenge convention. North Star is an iconic in-house brand from Bata Group and is loved around the world for offering a wide variety of stylish sneakers at affordable prices.