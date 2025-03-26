KONČAR Group is official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

An International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone, WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organisations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers.



The launch in March marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.



Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to KONČAR Group, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.



As an official partner, KONČAR Group’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.



The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Gordan Kolak, KONČAR Group CEO, says: “We are deeply honoured to be involved with World Engineering Day. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to advancing sustainable business practices and fostering innovation that benefits both people and the planet. At KONČAR, sustainability is more than a goal – it is our mission, rooted in a desire to create lasting benefits for our communities and the environment. These efforts are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. As we move forward, we invite our partners, stakeholders and the broader community to join us in this journey. Let us work together to innovate, inspire and implement solutions that will drive sustainable development for generations to come. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, ensuring that engineering and business practices evolve in ways that are sustainable, inclusive and forward-thinking.”



Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”



Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have KONČAR Group involved, as an authority in sustainable solutions.”



To view KONČAR Group’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/koncar.



The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net