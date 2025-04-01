Abdulwahab’s Office becomes official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

An International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone, WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organisations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers.



The launch in Paris marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.



Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Abdulwahab’s Office, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.



As an official partner, Abdulwahab’s Office’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.



The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Abdulwahab Al Maimani, Chairman, says: “At Abdulwahab’s Office, we recognise that engineering is at the heart of sustainable progress. As an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025, we are honoured to contribute our insights and expertise to this global campaign. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainable development, aligning with our mission to create lasting impact. Engineering plays a pivotal role in shaping a more resilient and sustainable future, and we are proud to support initiatives that inspire the next generation of engineers and leaders worldwide.”



Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”



Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Abdulwahab’s Office involved, as an authority in wealth management.”



The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net