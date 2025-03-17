CAWST becomes official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

The Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technology (CAWST) has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025. CAWST is a licensed not-for-profit professional engineering firm and Canadian charity that teaches people how to get safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene into their homes—using simple, affordable technologies.

An International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone, WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organisations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers.

The launch in Paris marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group—the official media partner and broadcaster for WED—all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to CAWST, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, CAWST’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organizations, policymakers, educators, and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme, “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering,” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Shauna Curry, President and CEO of CAWST, says:

“CAWST’s unique model blends engineering expertise with free training and consulting, ensuring those who need it most have access to sustainable solutions. As a registered charity, we are honored to be part of this global campaign highlighting the vital role of engineering in achieving the SDGs.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says:

“World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says:

“We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have CAWST involved as an authority in water sanitation and hygiene.”

To view CAWST’s WED content, visit:

worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/cawst

Pictured above: As a result of CAWST’s training in Nepal, Manjali Hasda drinks clean water from the Canadian-engineered biosand water filter at her home in Sharanamati Village, Nepal. Photo credit: Gavin Gough.

The WED 2025 launch, campaign, and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at:

www.worldengineeringday.net