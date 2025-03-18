Valerann has been Awarded a €3.6M Contract by the European Space Agency to Develop a Road Traffic Monitoring Platform using AI and Satellite Data

Valerann, a global leader in AI-powered, data-driven road traffic management solutions, has been awarded a €3.6M co-funded contract from the European Space Agency’s Business Applications and Space Solutions (BASS) program.

Valerann, a global leader in AI-powered, data-driven road traffic management solutions, has been awarded a €3.6M co-funded contract from the European Space Agency’s Business Applications and Space Solutions (BASS) program. The contract will support the development and demonstration of an AI and satellite data-enabled traffic monitoring and incident detection platform designed to enhance nationwide road network safety and efficiency. The initiative aligns with the BASS program’s objective of supporting innovative services that leverage space technology and data in key markets, such as transportation. It is also aligned with the EU Global Gateway Strategy’s aims for seamless, sustainable, and environmentally friendly international corridor management.

Proven through deployments with leading public and private road traffic authorities—Lanternn by Valeran (LbV), Valerann’s flagship product, helps road operators improve road safety. The advanced data analytics platform uses deep data fusion to process very large volumes of current and historical traffic-related data to instantly deliver a holistic, real-time overview of single corridor road traffic, including risk profiling, on a single pane of glass. It enables road traffic authorities in Europe, the US, Central and Latin Americas to adopt a proactive road traffic management approach while achieving a double percentage reduction in serious traffic accidents.

Building on the success of LbV, the new transformational system, Lanternn by Valerann for networks, will feature crucial capabilities for managing national-scale road networks, arterial roads and intersections. These include superior holistic coverage of traffic and road assets monitoring, risk management, improvement of incident management and prioritization, while extending real-time traffic monitoring and predictive capabilities to underserved rural roads which often lack advanced monitoring systems. Satellite positioning information derived from mobile and vehicle navigation applications will play a key role in enabling these capabilities.

LbV for networks aggregates data from various sources, including street side sensors, third-party datasets, and GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) derived mobility data transforming this information into an enriched, unified dataset to ensure a cohesive view of traffic flow across complex networks, including urban and suburban roads, beyond the simplicity of a single road corridor.

Additionally, by leveraging GNSS data from fleets, LbV for networks enables real-time monitoring of emergency vehicles, patrol units, snow ploughs, and other operational assets, allowing national and municipal operators to improve response coordination and optimize road maintenance. Satellite-enabled weather alerts will inform operators of dangerous weather events such as hailstorms and ice risks, allowing for proactive planning and intervention.

Investing in real-time traffic monitoring for both rural areas and motorways is equally important, as it can significantly improve safety, efficiency, and emergency response.

“This funding from ESA marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform road traffic safety and efficiency,” – says Michael Vardi, CBO and co-founder of Valerann. “By extending our monitoring capabilities to large, complex road networks and rural areas, we aim to further reduce accidents and improve response times, ultimately saving lives.”

“ESA Space Solutions is pleased to support Valerann in leveraging satellite data and AI to improve safety on our roads. Developing the capability to cover national-scale and rural networks has the potential to further support accident prevention and improve overall traffic management.” – Christopher Frost-Tesfaye, Space Applications Officer at European Space Agency.

