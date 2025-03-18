Cervecería Nacional supports UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers, and is an International Day proclaimed by UNESCO.



The launch in March marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.



Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Cervecería Nacional, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.



As an official partner, Cervecería Nacional’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.



The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Martín Espinosa, Legal & Corporate Affairs Director of Cervecería Nacional Ecuador, says:

“At Cervecería Nacional, we are aware of the impacts of climate change and the effects it can have on our business if we do not take action to reverse it. Through our ‘Siembra por Contrato’ programme, we have sought, since 2020, to implement sustainable agriculture strategies with small farmers throughout the country through technical education, technification, machinery, access to credit and access to good quality inputs. This has allowed our farmers to become more resilient to the challenges posed by these climate changes in recent years.”



Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”



Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Cervecería Nacional involved, as an authority in the drinks industry.”



To view Cervecería Nacional’s WED content, go to www.worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/cerveceria-nacional-ecuador/



The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net