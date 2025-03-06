Barrick supports UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

Barrick, as a leader in the mining sector, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

An International Day proclaimed by UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone, WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organisations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers.

The launch in Paris marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Barrick, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, Barrick’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Barrick has long been championing its differentiated holistic approach to sustainability management,” says Juana Barcelo, President of Barrick Pueblo Viejo. “We are excited to be a partner for World Engineering Day 2025 and to demonstrate our work contributing to the UN’s SDGs.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Barrick involved, as an authority in mining.”

To view Barrick’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/barrick/.

The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content are live on www.worldengineeringday.net