Energy Tech Leader Zendure selected for UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 Campaign

Zendure, a leading innovator in solar energy technology, has been named an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025. The year-long initiative, launched on March 4, 2025, at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, aims to showcase the critical role of engineering in achieving global sustainability goals.

World Engineering Day, an internationally recognized day proclaimed by UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone, is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO). The WFEO represents over 30 million engineers across approximately 100 countries. The WED campaign serves as a global platform to celebrate engineering achievements, promote engineering careers, and raise awareness of the profession’s vital contributions to a sustainable future.

The 2025 campaign, produced by WED’s official media partner and broadcaster, SJH Group, features a dedicated multimedia hub showcasing Zendure’s expertise and commitment to sustainable energy solutions on the official WED website: www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, Zendure’s participation will provide valuable insights and perspectives throughout the 12-month campaign. This initiative aims to engage governments, UN-affiliated organizations, policymakers, educators, and industry leaders in a global conversation about the importance of engineering in addressing pressing environmental and societal challenges.

The WED campaign is projected to reach over 100 million people worldwide. This year’s theme, “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering,” directly aligns with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasizing engineering’s indispensable role in achieving these ambitious targets.

Bryan Liu, CEO at Zendure, says: “We are honoured to be selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025. This collaboration provides a powerful platform to demonstrate how innovative engineering, particularly in the renewable energy sector, is essential for building a sustainable future for all.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris. Zendure’s expertise in solar power makes them a valuable partner in highlighting the crucial role of engineering in creating a sustainable future.”

To view Zendure’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/zendure/.

