Amiblu supports UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

Amiblu, as a leading manufacturer of glass fibre reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers, and is an International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone.

The launch in March marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career. The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Amiblu, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, Amiblu’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. Amiblu has been at the forefront of developing durable, reliable solutions for water and energy infrastructure for many decades. The latest achievement is a low-carbon GRP pipe that can significantly reduce CO 2 emissions across water and energy infrastructure projects, which are responsible for a major share of global emissions.

“At Amiblu, we are driven by a purpose to build sustainable water infrastructure that serves generations,” says Wolfgang Stangassinger, CEO of Amiblu. “Our pipes help reduce water loss, lower emissions, and extend the lifetime of critical water infrastructure. This way, we ensure that cities and communities are resilient in the face of climate change. We don’t just make pipes, we create solutions that secure water, protect the environment, and make infrastructure smarter and more sustainable.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Amiblu involved, as an authority in the glass-fibre reinforced plastic pipes industry.”

To view Amiblu’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/amiblu/.

The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content are live on www.worldengineeringday.net.

