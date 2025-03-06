Flower features in UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign

An International Day proclaimed by UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone, WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organisations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers.



The launch in Paris marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.



Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Flower, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.



As an official partner, Flower’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.



The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



John Diklev, Founder and CEO of Flower, says: “Engineering is key to our changing planet, to find solutions that we need to transition to a just energy system. At Flower, engineering is at the heart of what we do, after all it is our core product, and engineers are central to our team. On World Engineering Day we are proud to be putting this work centre stage. Our responsibility for the energy transition is a big one, and one to cherish.”



Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”



Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Flower involved, as an authority in battery storage optimization and trading”.



To view Flower’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/flower/.



Flower is helping enable and control the clean energy system of tomorrow by creating flexibility, stability, and predictability of energy usage within global grids, while simultaneously providing owners of renewable power assets with new and better revenue streams. It does so via its AI-driven platform and infrastructural hardware. Already with the largest battery portfolio in Sweden, Flower will become operational also throughout the DACH region, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium throughout 2025 and 2026.



The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content are live on www.worldengineeringday.net



Flower is Sweden’s leading player in battery storage trading and optimization. By combining cutting-edge software technology with battery energy storage, Flower is facilitating the renewable energy systems of tomorrow. With a focus on rapid expansion into selected European markets, Flower is breaking new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, enabling clean energy to power society.