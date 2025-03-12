Agrumaria Reggina, a leader in citrus-based ingredients for the Nutrition and Beauty industries, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025. The event was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which spans approximately 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers. It is an International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone.

The launch in March marks the beginning of a year-long campaign featuring events, films, articles, and news that highlight the achievements of engineers and the impact of engineering worldwide while promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group—the official media partner and broadcaster for WED—all campaign content, including a multimedia hub dedicated to Agrumaria Reggina, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, Agrumaria Reggina’s insights and expertise will be an integral part of the 12-month campaign. This initiative serves as a platform for governments, UN-associated organizations, policymakers, educators, and leaders in both the public and private sectors to raise awareness about the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign is estimated to reach more than 100 million people globally. This year’s theme, “Shaping Our Sustainable Future Through Engineering,” highlights the crucial role of engineering in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Felice Chirico, CEO of Agrumaria Reggina, stated:

“Being a partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day is a unique experience—an opportunity to be part of a global movement dedicated to building a better future for all. As a company specializing in industrial processing and manufacturing, we recognize the importance of carefully monitoring every aspect of our production cycle. The story depicted in this film effectively illustrates our commitment to reducing waste and optimizing the use of all the resources we generate.”

Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, emphasized the significance of WED:

“World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to explore what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, added:

“We’re thrilled to be launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Agrumaria Reggina involved as an authority in citrus production.”

Learn More

To view Agrumaria Reggina’s WED content, visit: https://worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/agrumaria-reggina/

The WED 2025 launch, campaign, and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net