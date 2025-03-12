Transport UK joins UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign 

Transport UK, a leader in sustainable public transport, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

An International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone, WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organisations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers.

The launch in March marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, articles, and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group—the official media partner and broadcaster for WED—all campaign content, including a multimedia hub dedicated to Transport UK, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, Transport UK’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a platform for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators, and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme, “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering,” focuses on the essential role of engineering in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Transport UK’s film illustrates how the company is helping to address SDG 11 – “Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.”

Alan Pilbeam, Chief Commercial Officer of Transport UK Group, says:

“Transport UK is proud to provide award-winning rail and bus services for customers across the United Kingdom. We help to make cities, towns, and villages safer, more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable. So far, Transport UK has invested over £10 million in green technology across our rail network, with more planned investments ahead.

“Transport UK’s film for UNESCO World Engineering Day is a testament to the dedication of the staff and engineers who power our network. The individuals who contribute behind the scenes to keep communities and families connected are the backbone of the services we provide. We are proud to have been selected as an official partner for the UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025 year-long campaign.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says:

“World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to explore a career in engineering.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, adds:

“We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Transport UK involved as an authority in sustainable public transport.”

To view Transport UK’s WED content, visit: https://worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/transport-uk/

The WED 2025 launch, campaign, and related content will go live from 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net