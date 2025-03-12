SJH Group partners with Dassault Systèmes for UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign 

On the occasion of World Engineering Day (WED), the SJH Group highlights its role as media partner to the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO).

Under the partnership with WED, SJH worked with Dassault Systèmes, world leader in Virtual Twin Experiences and an official project partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on March 4, 2025.

WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which spans approximately 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers. WED is also celebrated as an International Day proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference and open to everyone.

The launch in Paris marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Dassault Systèmes, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

The content features insights and expertise that will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Philippine de T’Serclaes, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dassault Systèmes, said: “With research showing that at least 65% of businesses expect positive revenue impacts and improved resilience via circular strategies, it is essential we leverage technology to help deliver on these expectations. That is why I am so pleased that Dassault Systèmes is celebrating UNESCO’s 80th anniversary and the UN SDGs’ 10th anniversary to build on our long-standing collaboration by highlighting how our virtual twin technology can help businesses deliver responsible production and consumption, SDG 12.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Dassault Systèmes involved, as an authority in computer-aided design.”

To view Dassault Systèmes’ WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/dassault-systemes/

The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net